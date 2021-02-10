AIM ImmunoTech Announces the Expansion of its Pancreatic Cancer Program to Include New Patients in the Netherlands
Early Access Program Will Also Allow Further Treatment of Patients Treated Under the Previous Ampligen Early Access Program
OCALA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) has approved treatment for six
pancreatic cancer patients as part of a new, follow-up Early Access Program (EAP) at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. Subject to further authorization we plan to treat up to 16 pancreatic
cancer patients with rintatolimod (Ampligen) under the EAP, which follows the success of a previous multi-year Ampligen EAP for pancreatic cancer patients at Erasmus MC. The new approval was
designed to include several patients treated under the previous EAP, who are still alive despite their diagnoses several years ago of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
AIM announced on September 22, 2020 that the initial EAP had demonstrated statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival benefits in its Ampligen arm, as compared to a historical control cohort. The use of Ampligen, following the current standard of care for pancreatic cancer (FOLFIRINOX), yielded an overall survival of 19 months, or 7.9 months greater than FOLFIRINOX treatment alone. This new group will help focus on immunological markers which will aid in identifying high-level Ampligen responders.
“We are extremely pleased to continue our study in pancreatic cancer patients with Ampligen, given the hopeful previous results,” said Prof. Casper van Eijck, MD, PhD, the lead investigator for the EAP at Erasmus MC. “By more selectively including patients for this treatment, we hope to better define the ultimate application area. We are grateful to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. for their constructive contribution to enabling this treatment in this aggressive cancer.”
This announcement is an important step in AIM’s ongoing efforts to expand its pancreatic cancer treatment program, as data gathered in the new study may assist in the company’s plans to transition into a clinical trial with clinical sites in the European Union (EU) and the United States. Both Erasmus MC and the Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (K. Klute, MD, M.A. Hollingsworth, PhD) have tentatively agreed to serve as clinical trial sites. Additionally, AIM announced in December 2020 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted Orphan Drug Designation to Ampligen as a treatment for pancreatic cancer; the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently recommended to the European Commission (EC) that AIM’s wholly owned subsidiary – Hemispherx Biopharma Europe – receive a similar designation in the EU for Ampligen in pancreatic cancer, and the company awaits a final EC decision.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare