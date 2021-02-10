AIM ImmunoTech Announces the Expansion of its Pancreatic Cancer Program to Include New Patients in the Netherlands

Early Access Program Will Also Allow Further Treatment of Patients Treated Under the Previous Ampligen Early Access Program

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) has approved treatment for six pancreatic cancer patients as part of a new, follow-up Early Access Program (EAP) at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. Subject to further authorization we plan to treat up to 16 pancreatic cancer patients with rintatolimod (Ampligen) under the EAP, which follows the success of a previous multi-year Ampligen EAP for pancreatic cancer patients at Erasmus MC. The new approval was designed to include several patients treated under the previous EAP, who are still alive despite their diagnoses several years ago of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.



AIM announced on September 22, 2020 that the initial EAP had demonstrated statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival benefits in its Ampligen arm, as compared to a historical control cohort. The use of Ampligen, following the current standard of care for pancreatic cancer (FOLFIRINOX), yielded an overall survival of 19 months, or 7.9 months greater than FOLFIRINOX treatment alone. This new group will help focus on immunological markers which will aid in identifying high-level Ampligen responders.