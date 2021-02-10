 

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 15:15  |  26   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) today announced that it will release the financial results for its three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. C.S.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. The call in number is (877) 377-7553 and Conference ID is 4967097. The conference call will be available by replay until Friday, February 19, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 and providing Conference ID 4967097. The live call and replay can also be heard on the Company’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page. A copy of the press release will be available on the Company’s website.

The Company
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2020 Fourth Quarter Results HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) today announced that it will release the financial results for its three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Great Lakes to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investors Conference