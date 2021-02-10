 

NEURONES Organic growth up 2.6% in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 17:40  |  34   |   |   

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2020 Annual Revenues       Nanterre, February 10, 2021 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 2.6% in 2020

(unaudited, in € millions) 2019 2020 Growth of which organic
Revenues 510.1 524.5 + 2.8% + 2.6%

Achievements

During the 4th quarter, revenues grew by 5.3%, of which 4.6% with constant structures, continuing the 5.5% increase observed in the 3rd quarter.

Cloud and digital are driving growth, particularly cybersecurity (+ 55%) and data, mobility and digital workplace projects (+ 19%).

At € 51.9 million*, operating profit amounted to 9.9% of revenues (compared to 9.6%, excluding disposal gains, in 2019).

Cash generation was very satisfactory with a net cash** of € 265.9 million* at closing (+ € 47.6 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year), notably thanks to a further reduction of seven days in the customer payment period.

The Group's payroll continued to grow (5,589 employees at the end of the year compared to 5,372 at the end of the previous fiscal year).

The final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* being audited. ** excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

About NEURONES

With 5,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Floriane Monnier
Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 37 57 28
fmonnier@oconnection.fr 		 

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NEURONES Organic growth up 2.6% in 2020 PRESS INFORMATIONHeading: 2020 Annual Revenues       Nanterre, February 10, 2021 (after the closing of the stock exchange) Organic growth up 2.6% in 2020 (unaudited, in € millions)20192020Growthof which organicRevenues510.1524.5+ 2.8%+ 2.6% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units