 

Talenom Plc Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

10.02.2021, 18:30   

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 10 February 2021 at 19:30 EET

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Harri Tahkola on 10 February 2021. According to the announcement the total number of Talenom shares owned by Harri Tahkola fell below the level of 20% as a result of share transactions concluded on 9 February 2021.

Total position of Harri Tahkola according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.99% 0 19.99% 43,351,587

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

  Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000153580 8,665,015 0 19.988% 0
SUBTOTAL 8,665,015 19.988%

                                                                                                        
TALENOM PLC 
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
tel. +358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi




Wertpapier


