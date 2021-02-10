Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Harri Tahkola on 10 February 2021. According to the announcement the total number of Talenom shares owned by Harri Tahkola fell below the level of 20% as a result of share transactions concluded on 9 February 2021.

Total position of Harri Tahkola according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.99% 0 19.99% 43,351,587

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000153580 8,665,015 0 19.988% 0 SUBTOTAL 8,665,015 19.988%



TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

