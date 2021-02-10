 

Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Operating Results on March 11, 2021

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended January 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that afternoon (March 11, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 25, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13716530. Please note, participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 10, 2021, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.



