Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Operating Results on March 11, 2021

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended January 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that afternoon (March 11, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.