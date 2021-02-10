Fluidigm Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights



Fourth Quarter 2020

Fourth quarter revenue increased 38 percent to $44.6 million from $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Product and service revenue increased 26 percent to $40.5 million. Total revenue included $4.1 million of other revenue.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $18.0 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.8 million for the quarter, compared with a $2.3 million non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Full Year 2020

Revenue increased 18 percent to $138.1 million from $117.2 million in full year 2019. Total revenue included $15.6 million of other revenue.

GAAP net loss was $53.0 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $64.8 million for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $21.8 million for the full year, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $23.7 million for the full year of 2019.



“Revenue in the fourth quarter was the highest in the company’s history, driven by exceptional performance in microfluidics as well as sequential improvement in mass cytometry,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “Demand for our saliva-based COVID-19 tests was notable, and we saw broad-based improvement in our core business lines compared to earlier periods in the pandemic. For the full year, we delivered record-breaking revenue while navigating an incredibly volatile operating environment that impacted all facets of our business. We made excellent progress in our molecular diagnostics and immune research strategies, expanding our customer base and driving growth in our recurring revenue sources. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet and secured new partnerships to build new capabilities, access new markets and develop new products.”

Linthwaite added, “Although COVID-19 caused significant disruption to our business, our agility and responsiveness paved the way for accelerating growth and increased opportunities in 2021 and beyond. We anticipate further progress in transforming our microfluidics franchise into a durable diagnostics platform with new product releases and partnerships. Additionally, our mass cytometry franchise is moving closer to healthcare decision making with a strong increase in publications, clinical studies, and an exciting new collaboration to enter regulated markets in China. We anticipate that new product innovation, new collaborations and partnerships, and a growing body of research and clinical trial insights will drive growth as we pioneer new fields of scientific exploration in human biology.”

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue by market and category:



Total by Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Instruments $14.9 million (6 )% 33 % Consumables $19.5 million 79 % 44 % Service $6.1 million 13 % 14 % Other $4.1 million N/A 9 % Total revenue $44.6 million 38 % 100 %





Mass Cytometry by Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Instruments $9.8 million (24 )% 50 % Consumables $5.4 million 9 % 28 % Service $4.3 million 15 % 22 % Total $19.5 million (9 )% 100 %





Microfluidics

by Category* Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Instruments $5.1 million 71 % 24 % Consumables $14.1 million 137 % 67 % Service $1.8 million 9 % 9 % Total $21.0 million 98 % 100 %

*Microfluidics by category excludes Other Revenue of $4.1 million.

Revenue by geographic area:



Geographic Area Revenue by Geography Year-over-Year Change % of Total Americas* $22.1 million 87 % 50 % EMEA $14.3 million 24 % 32 % Asia-Pacific $8.2 million (10 )% 18 % Total revenue $44.6 million 38 % 100 %

*Americas geographic area includes Other Revenue of $4.1 million.

Loss from operations:

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter was $16.9 million, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a $1.7 million non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP loss from operations for the full year 2020 was $51.0 million, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $51.8 million for the full year 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $20.4 million for the full year 2020, compared with a $24.1 million non-GAAP loss from operations for the full year 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2020:

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2020, totaled $69.5 million, compared to $73.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities and restricted cash as of December 31, 2019, totaled $60.7 million.

Operational and Business Progress

Microfluidics

Thirty instruments are now generating patient testing results.

The company received a CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19.

Two private labs based in Missouri, Helix Specialty Diagnostics and Genomic LTC DX, are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing using the Advanta Dx Assay. Both are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).

University adoption progressed with George Mason University providing COVID-19 testing with the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.

A growing body of peer-reviewed research is confirming the accuracy of saliva-based testing



Mass Cytometry:

The company announced a collaboration with Zhejiang PuLuoTing Health Technology Co. Ltd to market CyTOF technology to clinical labs in China. As part of the agreement, the companies are collaborating to seek approval for a CyTOF instrument authorized for diagnostic use in China.

The National Institutes of Health is sponsoring a study at Stanford University School of Medicine utilizing mass cytometry and the company’s Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay to evaluate immune responses in pediatric patients with COVID-19.

A new study published by Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center validates the potential for Imaging Mass Cytometry to provide new insights into the interactions between pancreatic tumor cells and the immune system and to identify novel and actionable targets for pancreatic cancer therapy.

The mass cytometry active installed instrument base increased to 328 at the end of 2020. This included 102 imaging-enabled instruments.

Through January 2021, CyTOF technology was used in 129 clinical trials, including 8 for Imaging Mass Cytometry.

As of the end of 2020, total publications and reviews involving CyTOF technology exceeded 1,380 total, including 88 publications and reviews for Imaging Mass Cytometry. Publications are up 100% percent compared to the end of 2019.



Industry recognition:

Fluidigm was named to Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2021, the second time in as many years the company was chosen for the annual listing of organizations with exceptionally positive and engaging environments that inspire and motivate employees.



Full Year 2020 Results



Revenue by category:



Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Instruments $45.5 million (9 )% 33 % Consumables $54.4 million 20 % 40 % Service $22.6 million 6 % 16 % Other $15.6 million N/A 11 % Total revenue $138.1 million 18 % 100 %





Mass Cytometry by Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Instruments $28.5 million (31 )% 46 % Consumables $18.0 million 1 % 29 % Service $15.6 million 12 % 25 % Total $62.1 million (15 )% 100 %





Microfluidics

by Category* Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Instruments $17.0 million 102 % 28 % Consumables $36.4 million 32 % 60 % Service $7.0 million (6 )% 12 % Total $60.4 million 39 % 100 %

*Microfluidics by category excludes Other Revenue of $15.6 million.

Revenue by geographic area:



Geographic Area Revenue by Geography Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Americas* $74.5 million 59 % 54 % EMEA $37.8 million (6 )% 27 % Asia-Pacific $25.8 million (15 )% 19 % Total revenue $138.1 million 18 % 100 %

*Americas geographic area includes Other Revenue of $15.6 million.

Active installed base :

Active installed base for selected instruments As of December 31, 2020 Mass Cytometry 328 Imaging-enabled instruments 102* Biomark generating patient testing results 30* Biomark/Biomark HD/EP1 for other applications 457

*Subset of Mass Cytometry and Biomark instrument totals

Annual 2021 Guidance

Product and service revenue of approximately $140 million to $150 million, or approximately 14 to 22 percent year-over-year growth.

Other revenue of $4 million to $5 million.

GAAP net loss of $50 million to $54 million.

Non-GAAP net loss of $17 million to $21 million.



Q1 2021 Guidance

Product and service revenue of approximately $29 million to $31 million, or approximately 20 percent to 29 percent year-over-year growth.

Other revenue of $1 million to $2 million.

Total revenue of approximately $30 million to $33 million.



Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fluidigm has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Our estimates of forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization; loss on disposal of property and equipment; future changes relating to developed and acquired technologies; other intangible assets; and income taxes, among other items, certain of which are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release. A reconciliation of adjusted guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding certain expenses that may be incurred in the future. The time and amount of certain material items needed to estimate non-GAAP financial measures are inherently unpredictable or outside of our control. Material changes to any of these items could have a significant effect on guidance and future GAAP results. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Fluidigm encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding revenue growth and opportunities, development and expansion of Fluidigm’s diagnostic business, new product releases, additional collaborations and partnerships, benefits and increasing adoption and utilization of Fluidigm mass cytometry products and technologies, benefits and plans for contractual relationships, regulatory filings and authorizations, adoption of and demand for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay and related Fluidigm microfluidics products, and revenue and net loss guidance for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; uncertainties in contractual relationships; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; potential changes in priorities or requirements for Emergency Use Authorizations or other regulatory authorizations or approvals; potential limitations of any Emergency Use Authorization or other regulatory authorizations or approvals; potential changes in the priorities of government agencies; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; Fluidigm research and development and distribution plans and capabilities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.



Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, Biomark, CyTOF, Direct, EP1, Imaging Mass Cytometry, Immune Profiling Assay, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 34,348 $ 26,688 $ 99,944 $ 95,416 Service revenue 6,122 5,402 22,579 21,277 Product and service revenue 40,470 32,090 122,523 116,693 Other revenue (Note 1) 4,138 350 15,621 550 Total revenue 44,608 32,440 138,144 117,243 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 15,631 12,452 47,527 45,461 Cost of service revenue 2,760 2,100 7,291 7,503 Cost of product and service revenue 18,391 14,552 54,818 52,964 Research and development 11,186 8,278 36,461 31,640 Selling, general and administrative 31,935 18,791 97,901 84,478 Total costs and expenses 61,512 41,621 189,180 169,082 Loss from operations (16,904 ) (9,181 ) (51,036 ) (51,839 ) Interest expense (890 ) (643 ) (3,572 ) (4,279 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt — (3,020 ) — (12,020 ) Other income, net 755 513 507 1,433 Loss before income taxes (17,039 ) (12,331 ) (54,101 ) (66,705 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (987 ) (354 ) 1,081 1,915 Net loss $ (18,026 ) $ (12,685 ) $ (53,020 ) $ (64,790 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.97 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 74,277 69,706 72,044 66,779 Note: (1) Other revenue includes development revenue, license revenue, royalty revenue, and grant revenue.





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) $ 68,520 $ 21,661 Short-term investments (Note 2) — 36,978 Accounts receivable, net 25,423 18,981 Inventories, net 19,689 13,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,031 4,592 Total current assets 117,663 96,096 Property and equipment, net 17,531 8,056 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 38,114 4,860 Other non-current assets 4,680 5,492 Developed technology, net 40,206 46,200 Goodwill 106,563 104,108 Total assets $ 324,757 $ 264,812 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,220 $ 5,152 Accrued compensation and related benefits 13,787 5,160 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,973 1,833 Other accrued liabilities 14,794 8,873 Deferred revenue, current 13,475 11,803 Total current liabilities 54,249 32,821 Convertible notes, net 54,224 53,821 Deferred tax liability 8,697 11,494 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,178 4,323 Deferred revenue, non-current 7,990 8,168 Deferred grant income, non-current 21,036 — Other non-current liabilities 1,333 573 Total liabilities 185,707 111,200 Total stockholders’ equity 139,050 153,612 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 324,757 $ 264,812 Notes: (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements (2) Cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,520 $ 21,661 Short-term investments — 36,978 Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 2,075 Total cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash $ 69,536 $ 60,714





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (53,020 ) $ (64,790 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,014 4,605 Stock-based compensation expense 14,451 11,393 Amortization of developed technology 11,910 11,200 Impairment of intangible — 443 Loss from extinguishment of debt — 12,020 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 212 89 Other non-cash items 4,602 3,427 Change in assets and liabilities, net 2,414 (13,597 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,417 ) (35,210 ) Investing activities Proceeds from RADx grant 21,036 — Acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,154 ) — Purchases of investments — (62,370 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 5,010 — Proceeds from maturities of investments 31,800 25,600 Purchases of property and equipment (12,717 ) (2,531 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,975 (39,301 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of commissions 20,226 — Proceeds from debt issuance — 55,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (51,826 ) Payments of debt and equity issuance cost (684 ) (1,888 ) Proceeds from employee equity programs, net 1,315 1,504 Net cash provided by financing activities 20,857 2,790 Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 385 56 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 45,800 (71,665 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 23,736 95,401 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,536 $ 23,736 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and available for sale securities consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,520 $ 21,661 Short-term investments — 36,978 Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 2,075 Total cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash $ 69,536 $ 60,714



