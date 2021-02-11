STOCKHOLM – 11 February 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today publishes its Year-end Report - January-December 2020. The full report is available on the Company's website.

“Whilst Aprea Therapeutics’ phase 3 trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint, it is too early to assess the consequences of this for the continued development of eprenetapopt in myelodysplastic syndrome. We are now looking forward to an in-depth data analysis and the results of other ongoing studies of the candidate drug. The quarter was otherwise characterised by the progress made by Umecrine Cognition, which has now established solid plans for the further clinical development of its candidate drug, and by Modus Therapeutics, with its intention to declare a new indication during the first quarter 2021.”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.