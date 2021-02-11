Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions Vehviläinen, Mika
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 11 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Vehviläinen Mika
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210210153650_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Cargotec Oyj
|LEI:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-09
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013429
|Volume:
|6,667
|Unit price:
|42.72784 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|6,667
|Volume weighted average price:
|42.72784 Euro
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Vehviläinen Mika
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210210154519_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Cargotec Oyj
|LEI:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-09
|Venue:
|BCXE
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013429
|Volume:
|3,680
|Unit price:
|42.73259 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3,680
|Volume weighted average price:
|42.73259 Euro
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
