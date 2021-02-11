 

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions  Vehviläinen, Mika

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 08:30  |  48   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 11 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Vehviläinen, Mika

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vehviläinen Mika  
Position: Chief Executive Officer
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210210153650_2
     
Issuer
Name: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-02-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009013429
 
Volume: 6,667
Unit price: 42.72784 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 6,667
Volume weighted average price: 42.72784 Euro


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vehviläinen Mika  
Position: Chief Executive Officer
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210210154519_2
     
Issuer
Name: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-02-09
Venue: BCXE
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009013429
 
Volume: 3,680
Unit price: 42.73259 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 3,680
Volume weighted average price: 42.73259 Euro



For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions  Vehviläinen, Mika CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 11 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET) Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Vehviläinen, Mika Person subject to the notification requirementName:Vehviläinen Mika Position:Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
LipoMedix Announces Manufacturing Agreement with ForDoz for Promitil
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Cargotec’s Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme’s performance criteria for 2021
04.02.21
Hiab to supply Notterkran with 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for the Swiss Army
04.02.21
Hiab to supply RMMV with up to 4000 MULTILIFT hooklifts
04.02.21
Cargotec Corporation: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
04.02.21
Cargotec’s financial statements review 2020: Good performance in an exceptional year
28.01.21
Cargotec closed the syndication of the merger financing arrangement
21.01.21
Cargotec’s financial statements review 2020 to be published on Thursday, 4 February 2021
13.01.21
Kalmar’s proven straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion