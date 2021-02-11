Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vehviläinen Mika Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210210154519_2 Issuer Name: Cargotec Oyj LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-02-09 Venue: BCXE Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013429 Volume: 3,680 Unit price: 42.73259 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3,680 Volume weighted average price: 42.73259 Euro





For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670



