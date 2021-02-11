 

Salem Media Group Launches La Patrona 1680 in Seattle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the highly rated show “Don Cheto al Aire” is now in the Seattle-Tacoma market through its recently launched AM radio station: La Patrona 1680. La Patrona, a regional Mexican music station, is offering the Latino community in the Puget Sound a great choice for music and talk in Spanish.

La Patrona 1680 plays regional Mexican music, cumbia, and Latino favorites like La Adictiva, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Gerardo Ortiz, La Arrollandora Banda el Limón, Banda El Recodo, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, among others. It also addresses issues that affect the Latino residents in the Seattle-Tacoma market, such as immigration news, health related stories and conversations about fitness, depression, obesity and more; and relevant news affecting the whole country, like COVID19 and unemployment.

“We are very happy to return with the regional Mexican music format to the Seattle market, as part of our group of stations. We want to bring the best music and content to our Latino community,” expressed Carlos Tovías, La Patrona 1680 Program Director.

The personalities featured on La Patrona 1680, besides beloved character, “Don Cheto al Aire” (Mon-Sat 5-10am), range from well-known shows like “El Free-Guey con la Bronca” (Mon-Fri 3-7pm), to Northwest favorites like Jenny “La Diva” (Mon-Sat 10 to 3pm), and “El Pájaro” Ricardo Guerrero (Mon-Fri 7pm-Midnight).

Besides being on AM 1680, La Patrona can also be streamed live on https://lapatrona1680.com, through its own app and available on the Amazon Alexa and Google Play speakers. Also, listeners can follow and interact with La Patrona 1680 AM on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salem Media Group Launches La Patrona 1680 in Seattle Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the highly rated show “Don Cheto al Aire” is now in the Seattle-Tacoma market through its recently launched AM radio station: La Patrona 1680. La Patrona, a regional Mexican music station, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Josh Hawley Signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster Cancels Book
12.01.21
Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17