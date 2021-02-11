HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska, USA

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report surface rock and soil sampling results for the Difficult Creek Prospect (“ DC Prospect ”) located four kilometers northeast of the high-grade Gold (Zn-Cu) JT Deposit at the Company’s district-scale Johnson Tract Project (“ Johnson ” or the “ Project ”) in coastal Southcentral Alaska, USA. The DC Prospect is one of nine known mineral prospects at Johnson.

Figure 1 – DC Prospect significant gold-in-soil and silver-in-rock sample results, including JT Deposit area data for reference (results for other regional prospect areas pending). (Graphic: Business Wire)

A new high-grade silver-gold-zinc vein field was discovered through rock sampling over a 250m x 700m area, located on trend and south of the historic DC Prospect gold showing. The 2020 exploration field program also significantly expanded a ‘gold-in-soil’ anomaly previously defined by the Company in 2019, including delineation of a new sub-parallel 320m long ‘gold-in-soil’ anomaly. At the northern end of the DC Prospect and at lower elevation, rock sampling has also identified an area of high-grade copper mineralization. Collectively, these results map out a large, zoned mineralizing system over a 1.5km x 3km area (Figure 1).

DC Prospect Assay Highlights

New Silver-Gold-Zinc Vein Field

1,800 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 0.5% Zn, in rock grab sample*

in rock grab sample* 1,280 g/t Ag, 1.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Zn , in rock grab sample

, in rock grab sample 574 g/t Ag, 0.5 g/t Au, in rock grab sample

in rock grab sample 517 g/t Ag, 1.1 g/t Au, 2.8% Zn , in rock grab sample

, in rock grab sample 211 g/t Ag, 1.5% Zn , in rock grab sample

, in rock grab sample 201 g/t Ag, 0.8 g/t Au, 0.6% Zn, in rock grab sample

Gold-in-Soil Anomalies

180 m x 50 m of greater than 100 ppb Au , Anomaly A

, Anomaly A 320 m x 50 m of greater than 50 ppb Au, Anomaly B

New Copper Zone

9.87% Cu , in rock grab sample

, in rock grab sample 3.98% Cu, in rock grab sample

*Note - grab samples are by their nature are selective and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

“We are very encouraged by the high silver, gold, zinc and copper values in our first round of reconnaissance sampling across the DC Prospect,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “The high-grade and widespread nature of the mineralization is a testament to the regional prospectivity of Johnson and highlights the potential for making additional mineral deposit discoveries along the 12 km long mineral trend. An apparent vertical zonation is observed at the DC Prospect mineralizing system, from gold-rich at deeper levels to silver-rich classic low-sulphidation epithermal style veining at higher levels. The new vein field is an attractive target both for shallow, high-grade silver mineralization and at greater depth for gold where the vein structures project into underlying dacite tuffs that host most of the high-grade gold mineralization elsewhere on the Property. We are looking forward to carrying out the first drill test of these new grassroots targets in the approaching field season concurrent with our planned expansion drilling program at the main JT Deposit.”