 

Humanigen to Present and Participate at Multiple Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Cameron Durrant, will participate, present and host meetings with investors and industry colleagues at the BIO CEO & Investor Virtual Conference and the Endpoints Webinars panel, “Repurposing drugs for new indications: benefits and challenges,” and will co-host the Vanguard Network Life Sciences Quarterly Forum. Management will also participate in a Fireside Chat with Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Louise Chen on February 26, 2021.

Details for the upcoming events are below:

BIO CEO & Investor Virtual Conference
   Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
   Presentation Viewable to Registered Attendees Starting at 1:00 PM ET
   A replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Humanigen website

Endpoints Webinars – Repurposing drugs for new indications: benefits and challenges
   Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
   Event Time: 12:00pm ET
   Registration Link: https://webinars.endpts.com/repurposing-drugs-for-new-indications-bene ...

The Vanguard Network Life Sciences Quarterly Forum
   Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
   Event Time: 12:00 PM ET
   https://www.thevanguardgroupforleadership.com/ls21feb

Fireside Chat Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Louise Chen
   Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
   Event Time: 11:00 AM ET
   Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kgAk2RerTaKoseTAO2ZUDQ

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen believes that its GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. Humanigen’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Humanigen is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Humanigen Elects Dr. Dale Chappell to Board of Directors
03.02.21
Humanigen and Avid Bioservices Enter Into cGMP Manufacturing Agreement for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Lenzilumab in Support of Potential EUA Filing
29.01.21
Humanigen Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 Study of Lenzilumab in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19
27.01.21
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Humanigen Expand Manufacturing Agreement to Support Fill Finish for Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic, Lenzilumab, Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study
27.01.21
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Humanigen Expand Manufacturing Agreement to Support Fill Finish for Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic, Lenzilumab, Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study
27.01.21
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services und Humanigen erweitern Vereinbarung zum „Fill and Finish" des COVID-19-Therapeutikums Lenzilumab, das kurz vor dem Abschluss der Phase-3-Studie steht
25.01.21
Humanigen and Emergent BioSolutions Announce Contract Development and Manufacturing Agreement for Phase 3 COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Lenzilumab
22.01.21
Humanigen Announces the Addition of BARDA and Expansion of CRADA with the U.S. Government to Develop Lenzilumab for COVID-19

