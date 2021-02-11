Humanigen to Present and Participate at Multiple Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Humanigen, Inc . (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Cameron Durrant, will participate, present and host meetings with investors and industry colleagues at the BIO CEO & Investor Virtual Conference and the Endpoints Webinars panel, “Repurposing drugs for new indications: benefits and challenges,” and will co-host the Vanguard Network Life Sciences Quarterly Forum. Management will also participate in a Fireside Chat with Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Louise Chen on February 26, 2021.

BIO CEO & Investor Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Presentation Viewable to Registered Attendees Starting at 1:00 PM ET

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Humanigen website

Endpoints Webinars – Repurposing drugs for new indications: benefits and challenges

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Event Time: 12:00pm ET

Registration Link: https://webinars.endpts.com/repurposing-drugs-for-new-indications-bene ...

The Vanguard Network Life Sciences Quarterly Forum

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Event Time: 12:00 PM ET

https://www.thevanguardgroupforleadership.com/ls21feb

Fireside Chat Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Louise Chen

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Event Time: 11:00 AM ET

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kgAk2RerTaKoseTAO2ZUDQ

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen believes that its GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. Humanigen’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Humanigen is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.