 

HilltopSecurities Expands Eastern Region Public Finance Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

HilltopSecurities today announced the expansion of their Eastern Region Public Finance team with the addition of five investment banking professionals in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida. David Orise will serve as senior vice president, Casey Fox and Sophie Jean will serve as vice presidents, while Alex Pope will serve as an analyst, and Tricia Helenbolt will serve as regional office administrator. Senior Managing Director Ike Papadopoulos will lead the new team members in addition to a broader group of other professionals working in the municipal advisory and investment banking areas of public finance. The regional team includes close to 20 professionals.

Papadopoulos joined HilltopSecurities in October of 2020 and will be recruiting and assisting in expanding the firm’s presence in the Eastern Region in Public Finance.

“Bringing on the talents of these five individuals is another step in HilltopSecurities’ strategic growth in our investment banking business,” said Papadopoulos. “Their decades of combined experience and insight across a range of public finance sectors will help us better partner with the clients we serve. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to expand our public finance business.”

“HilltopSecurities is excited about the opportunities ahead as we welcome David, Casey, Sophie, Alex, and Tricia,” said Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “The continued growth in our Eastern Region in our Municipal Advisor and underwriting teams will enhance all the services we offer and provide to our current and future clients. This reinforces our goal to always provide high quality, trusted advice, with our vast resources to continue to be the leading municipal investment bank.”

David Orise

Orise brings 15 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins HilltopSecurities’ Atlanta office from TD Bank, N.A., where he served as vice president and relationship manager of the Higher Education and Not-for-Profit group. While he was there, he worked to generate approximately $180 million in funded loans and booked new business within credit limits. Orise received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HilltopSecurities Expands Eastern Region Public Finance Group HilltopSecurities today announced the expansion of their Eastern Region Public Finance team with the addition of five investment banking professionals in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida. David Orise will serve as senior vice president, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 17 on Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Banks
01.02.21
HilltopSecurities Independent Network Changes Name to Momentum Independent Network
28.01.21
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
25.01.21
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Philip Villaluz to Capital Markets Team in New York City