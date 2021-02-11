HilltopSecurities Expands Eastern Region Public Finance Group

Papadopoulos joined HilltopSecurities in October of 2020 and will be recruiting and assisting in expanding the firm’s presence in the Eastern Region in Public Finance.

HilltopSecurities today announced the expansion of their Eastern Region Public Finance team with the addition of five investment banking professionals in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida. David Orise will serve as senior vice president, Casey Fox and Sophie Jean will serve as vice presidents, while Alex Pope will serve as an analyst, and Tricia Helenbolt will serve as regional office administrator. Senior Managing Director Ike Papadopoulos will lead the new team members in addition to a broader group of other professionals working in the municipal advisory and investment banking areas of public finance. The regional team includes close to 20 professionals.

“Bringing on the talents of these five individuals is another step in HilltopSecurities’ strategic growth in our investment banking business,” said Papadopoulos. “Their decades of combined experience and insight across a range of public finance sectors will help us better partner with the clients we serve. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to expand our public finance business.”

“HilltopSecurities is excited about the opportunities ahead as we welcome David, Casey, Sophie, Alex, and Tricia,” said Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “The continued growth in our Eastern Region in our Municipal Advisor and underwriting teams will enhance all the services we offer and provide to our current and future clients. This reinforces our goal to always provide high quality, trusted advice, with our vast resources to continue to be the leading municipal investment bank.”

David Orise

Orise brings 15 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins HilltopSecurities’ Atlanta office from TD Bank, N.A., where he served as vice president and relationship manager of the Higher Education and Not-for-Profit group. While he was there, he worked to generate approximately $180 million in funded loans and booked new business within credit limits. Orise received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.