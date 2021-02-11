 

SeaChange International Appoints Veteran Technology Executive Matthew Stecker to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed veteran technology executive Matthew Stecker to the Board of Directors, effective February 10, 2021. Stecker replaces Andrew Sriubas, who was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2016. Stecker has also been appointed to the Company’s Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees, and will serve as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. With Stecker’s appointment, SeaChange’s Board composition remains at four total directors, three of whom are independent.  

Stecker comes to SeaChange with over 30 years of experience in the software, services, and mobile industries. Since 2018, he has served as Chairman and CEO of Evolving Systems (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services. During his tenure at Evolving Systems, Stecker has led Evolving Systems through key management transitions and driving shareholder value by refocusing its growth strategy and divesting non-core business units. In addition to his role at Evolving Systems, Stecker also serves on the Board of Directors of Live Microsystems and previously served on the Boards of SITO Mobile, MRV Communications, and Health Warehouse. Stecker worked as a senior policy advisor to the United States Department of Commerce, where he helped launch the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). Prior to that, he served as a vice president of Real Networks and the CEO of Livewire Mobile, where he successfully turned Livewire Mobile around for its later sale to OnMobile, a global leader in mobile entertainment.

Stecker holds a B.A. in Political Science and Computer Science from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to welcome Matthew to SeaChange’s Board of Directors,” said Executive Chairman Robert Pons. “Matthew possesses direct experience in managing and transforming public, emerging growth technology businesses at scale. More specifically, he brings a valuable perspective that we look to benefit from as we enter the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Stecker added: “I am looking forward to joining the SeaChange team and working alongside Bob and the leadership team to elevate SeaChange’s value proposition. I have followed SeaChange’s progression, and I believe the Company is well positioned to expand its market share and regain forward momentum. I’ve worked extensively with Bob and Jeff Tuder over the years and look forward to working closely with them to realize the tremendous potential of SeaChange’s technology and expansive customer base.”

Pons added: “I would also like to thank Andrew for his valuable contributions to the Board. We appreciate his ongoing commitment to SeaChange and the many accomplishments he helped us realize. We wish him all the best in his future pursuits.”

About SeaChange International, Inc.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics, and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
SEAC@gatewayir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaChange International Appoints Veteran Technology Executive Matthew Stecker to Board of Directors WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed veteran technology executive Matthew Stecker …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
SeaChange International Appoints Chairman Robert Pons as Executive Chairman; Board of Directors Initiates Search for New CEO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
6
SeaChange International Inc - Produkte für Fernsehdienstleister und Medienunternehmen