LPL Financial Launches M&A Solutions to Support Advisors’ Growth Goals, Unlock Practice Value at Sale

LPL’s M&A Solutions—the sixth offering in the firm’s suite of Business Solutions —provides end-to-end support for advisors throughout the mergers and acquisition process. Designed to be fast, efficient and cost-effective, the M&A Solutions team delivers enhanced services and resources tailored to each advisor’s individual goals and needs. The solution’s newest services provide personalized, one-on-one support specific to advisors who are looking to acquire new practices or sell part or all of their business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced today the launch of LPL Financial M&A Solutions, an enhanced suite of services offering strategic support and a digital experience to help advisors grow through acquisition or unlock the value of their practice at sale.

An innovative new program designed for buyers provides advisors with access to information and support to help them differentiate themselves in the marketplace and enhance their position as a qualified buyer, so they are ready to take action when the right opportunity arises. This premium level of support also gives buyers access to LPL’s M&A professionals, an exclusive first-look at practices for sale, discounted financing and more.

The seller support program guides advisors through defining their ideal buyer and preparing the practice for sale. LPL then assists sellers through each stage of the M&A process, helping position the practice for maximum value and fit, as well as facilitating the sale.

“As a partner to the largest network of independent advisors and business owners, we are committed to ensuring our clients can effectively participate in the M&A marketplace to realize their own unique goals,” said Jeremy Holly, LPL senior vice president and head of Advisor Financial Solutions. “LPL’s mission to simplify advisor M&A led us to create one of the industry’s only services that provides resources, support and execution facilitated by an in-house team of professionals. With the launch of our comprehensive support model, advisors now have a trusted partner to guide them through the M&A process. Our dedicated team and digital portal empower us to focus on the needs of our advisors, making it easier for buyers to pursue inorganic growth strategies and for sellers to monetize their business for maximum fit and value.”

LPL also provides comprehensive deal support services, which underpin the new buyer and seller programs and provides a digital platform to manage and execute M&A transactions. Through integration within ClientWorks, LPL’s advisor technology platform, advisors have the ability to closely monitor and track progress of existing deals and access resources and information.

