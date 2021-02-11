 

LPL Financial Launches M&A Solutions to Support Advisors’ Growth Goals, Unlock Practice Value at Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced today the launch of LPL Financial M&A Solutions, an enhanced suite of services offering strategic support and a digital experience to help advisors grow through acquisition or unlock the value of their practice at sale.

LPL’s M&A Solutions—the sixth offering in the firm’s suite of Business Solutions—provides end-to-end support for advisors throughout the mergers and acquisition process. Designed to be fast, efficient and cost-effective, the M&A Solutions team delivers enhanced services and resources tailored to each advisor’s individual goals and needs. The solution’s newest services provide personalized, one-on-one support specific to advisors who are looking to acquire new practices or sell part or all of their business.

An innovative new program designed for buyers provides advisors with access to information and support to help them differentiate themselves in the marketplace and enhance their position as a qualified buyer, so they are ready to take action when the right opportunity arises. This premium level of support also gives buyers access to LPL’s M&A professionals, an exclusive first-look at practices for sale, discounted financing and more.

The seller support program guides advisors through defining their ideal buyer and preparing the practice for sale. LPL then assists sellers through each stage of the M&A process, helping position the practice for maximum value and fit, as well as facilitating the sale.

“As a partner to the largest network of independent advisors and business owners, we are committed to ensuring our clients can effectively participate in the M&A marketplace to realize their own unique goals,” said Jeremy Holly, LPL senior vice president and head of Advisor Financial Solutions. “LPL’s mission to simplify advisor M&A led us to create one of the industry’s only services that provides resources, support and execution facilitated by an in-house team of professionals. With the launch of our comprehensive support model, advisors now have a trusted partner to guide them through the M&A process. Our dedicated team and digital portal empower us to focus on the needs of our advisors, making it easier for buyers to pursue inorganic growth strategies and for sellers to monetize their business for maximum fit and value.”
LPL also provides comprehensive deal support services, which underpin the new buyer and seller programs and provides a digital platform to manage and execute M&A transactions. Through integration within ClientWorks, LPL’s advisor technology platform, advisors have the ability to closely monitor and track progress of existing deals and access resources and information.

Related Links
LPL Financial Awarded for its Innovative M&A Solutions
LPL Financial Launches New Business Solution to Provide Advisors Peace of Mind by Protecting Business Value

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Launches M&A Solutions to Support Advisors’ Growth Goals, Unlock Practice Value at Sale CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced today the launch of LPL Financial M&A Solutions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Darrell Todd
04.02.21
LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.02.21
LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC’s Annual Corporate Equality Index
01.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell
26.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Washington Crossing Financial Group
19.01.21
LPL Financial Hires Edward Fandrey as Managing Director, Advisor Solutions
19.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Gary Stiles
14.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes West Texas WealthCare