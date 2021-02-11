Philips wins ‘Best in KLAS’ award for its Vendor-Agnostic Image Viewer Vue Motion

February 11, 2021



Philips Vendor-Agnostic Image Viewer (Vue Motion) wins KLAS Research ‘Best in KLAS’ award in Universal Viewer (Imaging) segment

Philips Image Management software (Vue PACS) and Philips EMR (Tasy) also recognized as top performers in multiple markets

Philips AI-enabled enterprise informatics portfolio reinforces company’s commitment to enhancing remote clinical collaboration, enabling healthcare providers to advance digital health transformation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its Vendor-Neutral Image Viewer (Vue Motion) has won KLAS Research’s 2021 Best in KLAS Universal Viewer (Imaging) award. This marks the fourth year in a row that Philips’ zero-footprint, enterprise-wide viewer has received recognition in KLAS Research’s customer review-driven awards program. This latest accolade demonstrates Philips’ commitment to optimizing workflows to enhance timely, efficient and coordinated document sharing, giving radiologists and physicians seamless, secure access to patients’ imaging reports across multiple facilities and health IT systems to help shorten the path to precise decisions and treatments. Philips’ Image Management software (Vue PACS) and Philips EMR (Tasy), which brings data together from the electronic medical record to the referring physician to help standardize and centralize processes for enhanced efficiency, also received recognition in this year’s ‘ Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services’ report , being ranked top performers in several world markets.

The Philips Enterprise Viewer module eliminates the need to download software for medical data or image viewing. The viewer can be embedded in a HIS or EMR portal to enable authorized users across the enterprise to quickly and easily view patient data and images with a single log-in. The independent viewer can be integrated with other suppliers’ DICOM archives or XDS repositories to ensure that clinicians have access to current or prior imaging, video and waveforms studies and other patient data whenever and wherever needed.

KLAS Research’s Best in KLAS recognition in the software and services market segment is awarded for solutions that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, KLAS President. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of ‘Best in KLAS’ should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The ‘Best in KLAS’ award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”