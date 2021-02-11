 

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BRASELTON, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) will announce results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2021, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North America listeners may dial (877) 876-9176, and international listeners may dial (785) 424-1670; the conference ID is FOXFQ420 or 36937420.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

Contact

Vivek Bhakuni
Director of Investor Relations and Business Development
Fox Factory, Inc.
vbhakuni@ridefox.com
Direct: 706.471.5241




