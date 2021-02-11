Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights December 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.02.2021, 17:18 | 31 | 0 | 0 11.02.2021, 17:18 | DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers) Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577 Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights December, 31 2020 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 773 777 Net total* of voting rights : 12 752 473 Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights. VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

