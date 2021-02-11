BIC completed the sale of its Clichy (France) Headquarters





Clichy, France – 11-FEB-2021, BIC announced today that it has signed with BNP Paribas Real Estate and CITALLIOS the sale of its Clichy-La-Garenne-based (France) Headquarters and BIC Technologies sites for an amount of 175 million euros, representing approximately a 169 million euros gross capital gain.

Launched at the end of December 2019, the tender won by BNP Paribas Real Estate and CITALLIOS related to the sale of the BIC Clichy sites, representing a land area of approximately 3.8 hectares. The agreement to sell was signed on 09-NOV-2020.