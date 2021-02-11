BIC COMPLETED THE SALE OF ITS CLICHY (FRANCE) HEADQUARTERS
BIC completed the sale of its Clichy (France) Headquarters
Clichy, France – 11-FEB-2021, BIC announced today that it has signed with BNP Paribas Real Estate and CITALLIOS the sale of its Clichy-La-Garenne-based (France) Headquarters and BIC Technologies sites for an amount of 175 million euros, representing approximately a 169 million euros gross capital gain.
Launched at the end of December 2019, the tender won by BNP Paribas Real Estate and CITALLIOS related to the sale of the BIC Clichy sites, representing a land area of approximately 3.8 hectares. The agreement to sell was signed on 09-NOV-2020.
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
