Kite Realty Group Trust Reports 2020 Operating Results, Provides 2021 Guidance, and Declares Dividend

“Despite the challenges we’ve all faced in 2020, I am extremely proud of KRG’s ability to handle adversity and deliver strong results,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “Our performance is a testament to our people, processes, properties and tenants. As the rate of vaccinations accelerates, KRG is positioned to continue our sector-leading operations and capitalize on new opportunities.”

2020 Key Highlights

Successfully navigated the pandemic with a variety of initiatives and measures such as, ensuring employee safety, providing curbside pickup locations for our tenants, launching the KRG Small Business Lending Program, and maintaining strong leasing volume throughout 2020.

Approximately 95% of total fourth quarter base rent and recoveries have been collected.

Less than 1% of fourth quarter base rent and recoveries have been deferred.

Purchased Eastgate Crossing and a Pan Am Plaza partnership interest for an aggregate of approximately $68.0 million.

Sold one non-operating asset for approximately $14.0 million and four outparcels for $7.8 million.

Commenced construction on three development/redevelopment projects, consisting of approximately $12.6 million of capital commitments, that are anticipated to produce an average cash yield between 14.0% – 15.0%.

Paid $0.4495 in dividends in 2020; KRG was one of the few open-air peers to continuously pay a dividend.

Operating cash flow generated in 2020 fully covered operating expenses, capital expenses, development spend and dividend payments in the year with proceeds remaining to generate additional returns.

Full Year Financial and Operational Results

Realized net loss attributable to common shareholders of $16.2 million, or $0.19 per common share, compared to net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per common share, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Generated NAREIT Funds From Operations of the Operating Partnership (FFO) of $108.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share, and FFO as adjusted of $112.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share.

Same-Property Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by 6.6% as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Executed 215 new and renewal leases representing over 1.5 million square feet.

GAAP leasing spreads of 21.3% (9.1% cash basis) on 42 comparable new leases, 12.0% (6.1% cash basis) on 116 comparable renewals, and 14.5% (7.0% cash basis) on a blended basis in 2020.

Excluding two strategic anchor leases related to bankrupt fitness tenants, blended spreads were 19.5% on a GAAP basis and 9.8% on a cash basis.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Realized net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or $0.08 per common share, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, for the three months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Generated NAREIT Funds From Operations of the Operating Partnership (FFO) of $25.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, and when removing the $3.3 million impact of severance charges FFO as adjusted of $28.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.

Same-Property Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by 10.5% as a result of COVID-19.

As detailed on page 18 of our supplemental, KRG’s bad debt reserve this quarter was approximately $3.4 million, primarily comprised of:

$2.6 million for rental income due during the fourth quarter, which represents approximately 4% of all fourth quarter billings.



Fourth Quarter Portfolio Operations

Executed 60 new and renewal leases representing over 533,500 square feet.

GAAP leasing spreads of 9.8% (-4.1% cash basis) on 11 comparable new leases, 7.7% (1.0% cash basis) on 26 comparable renewals, and 8.4% (-0.7% cash basis) on a blended basis.

Excluding two strategic anchor leases related to bankrupt fitness tenants, blended spreads were 13.4% on a GAAP basis and 6.8% on a cash basis.

Annualized base rent (ABR) for the operating retail portfolio was $18.42, a 3.3% increase year-over-year and an all-time company high.

Retail leased percentage was 91.2%, a decrease of 490 basis points year-over-year.

The closure of Stein Mart contributed 250 basis points of the year-over-year decrease in retail leased percentage.

Fourth Quarter Transaction Activity

Purchased one asset and one partnership interest for an aggregate of $68 million:

Eastgate Crossing, a Trader Joe’s anchored community center in Chapel Hill, NC, and

Remaining 15% interest in Pan Am Plaza in Indianapolis, IN.



Fourth Quarter Development Activity

Completed Eddy Street Phase II at Eddy Street Commons at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

Commenced construction on the redevelopment of a vacant Macy’s box at Glendale Town Center in Indianapolis.

New tenants will include Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Five Below and additional small shop tenants.

KRG will own 100% of the project with a net capital requirement of $3.9 million.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of December 31, 2020, KRG’s net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, proforma for the asset purchase in the fourth quarter, was 6.8x.

Zero debt maturities until 2022.

Dividends

On February 10, KRG’s Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2021.



Virtual Market Tour Series

In order to showcase the Company’s high-quality, open-air retail real estate, KRG introduced a Virtual Market Tour Series in early September.

Updated in the fourth quarter to include Raleigh, Charlotte, Tampa and Orlando markets.

To view the Company’s Virtual Market Tours visit our Market Highlights page at KRG Virtual Property Tours.



2021 Earnings Guidance

KRG is providing 2021 guidance for FFO, as adjusted, of $1.24 to $1.34 per share.

Estimated 2021 FFO, as adjusted, excludes the impact of 2020 bad debt or 2020 accounts receivable (“2020 Collection Impact”). In the future, should there be previous bad debt collected (recognized as revenue) or accounts receivable written off (recognized as expense) related to 2020 billings, KRG will disclose the impact, but exclude it from FFO, as adjusted.

The guidance assumes $8.2 million of 2021 bad debt and includes a to be determined asset sale that will match-fund the Eastgate Crossing acquisition.

The Company intends to continue reporting unadjusted NAREIT FFO, which will be reconciled to Net Income, but will not be guiding to it to limit confusion.

Net Income to FFO, as adjusted, Reconciliation Low End High End

Net Income ($0.13 ) ($0.03 ) Depreciation 1.37 1.37 FFO, as adjusted Guidance $1.24 $1.34

Earnings Conference Call

Kite Realty Group Trust will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (Conference ID: 1891788). In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets: Investment properties at cost: $ 3,143,961 $ 3,087,391 Less: accumulated depreciation (755,100 ) (666,952 ) 2,388,861 2,420,439 Cash and cash equivalents 43,648 31,336 Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $24,783 and $27,256, respectively 57,154 55,286 Restricted cash and escrow deposits 2,938 21,477 Deferred costs, net 63,171 73,157 Prepaid and other assets 39,975 34,548 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 12,792 12,644 Total Assets $ 2,608,539 $ 2,648,887 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 1,170,794 $ 1,146,580 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 77,469 69,817 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 85,649 90,180 Total Liabilities 1,333,912 1,306,577 Commitments and contingencies Limited Partners' interests in Operating Partnership and other 43,275 52,574 Equity: Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders' Equity: Common Shares, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 84,187,999 and 83,963,369 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 842 840 Additional paid in capital 2,085,003 2,074,436 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,885 ) (16,283 ) Accumulated deficit (824,306 ) (769,955 ) Total Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders' Equity 1,230,654 1,289,038 Noncontrolling Interest 698 698 Total Equity 1,231,352 1,289,736 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,608,539 $ 2,648,887



Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Rental income $ 66,311 $ 73,705 $ 257,670 $ 308,399 Other property related revenue 1,970 1,416 8,597 6,326 Fee income 79 144 378 448 Total revenue 68,360 75,265 266,645 315,173 Expenses: Property operating 10,562 11,636 41,012 45,575 Real estate taxes 9,316 8,992 35,867 38,777 General, administrative, and other 10,855 7,691 30,840 28,214 Depreciation and amortization 31,818 30,765 128,648 132,098 Impairment charges — — — 37,723 Total expenses 62,551 59,084 236,367 282,387 Gain (loss) on sale of operating properties, net (159 ) 14,005 4,733 38,971 Operating income 5,650 30,186 35,011 71,757 Interest expense (12,284 ) (12,383 ) (50,399 ) (59,268 ) Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary 200 94 696 282 Loss on debt extinguishment — (1,950 ) — (11,572 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (429 ) 49 (1,685 ) (628 ) Other income (expense), net 21 (141 ) 254 (573 ) Net (loss) income (6,842 ) 15,855 (16,123 ) (2 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 (541 ) (100 ) (532 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders $ (6,794 ) $ 15,314 $ (16,223 ) $ (534 ) Net (loss) income per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.18 (0.19 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 84,192,462 83,960,045 84,142,261 83,926,296 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 84,192,462 84,478,245 84,142,261 83,926,296 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.0800 $ 0.3175 $ 0.4495 $ 1.2700



Kite Realty Group Trust

Funds From Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Funds From Operations Consolidated net (loss) income $ (6,842 ) $ 15,855 $ (16,123 ) $ (2 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties (132 ) (132 ) (528 ) (528 ) Less: (Gain) loss on sales of operating properties 159 (14,005 ) (4,733 ) (38,971 ) Add: impairment charges — — — 37,723 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 32,265 31,065 130,091 133,184 FFO of the Operating Partnership¹ 25,450 32,783 108,707 131,406 Less: Limited Partners' interests in FFO (662 ) (785 ) (2,826 ) (3,153 ) FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders¹ $ 24,788 $ 31,998 $ 105,881 $ 128,253 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 1.26 $ 1.53 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 1.26 $ 1.52 FFO of the Operating Partnership¹ $ 25,450 $ 32,783 $ 108,707 $ 131,406 Add: severance charge 3,253 — 3,253 — Add: loss on debt extinguishment — 1,950 — 11,572 FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership $ 28,703 $ 34,733 $ 111,960 $ 142,978 FFO, as adjusted, per share of the Operating Partnership - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.30 $ 1.66 FFO, as adjusted, per share of the Operating Partnership - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 84,192,462 83,960,045 84,142,261 83,926,296 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 84,371,027 84,478,245 84,309,712 84,214,079 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - basic 86,420,398 86,070,082 86,361,139 86,027,409 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted 86,598,962 86,588,282 86,528,591 86,315,191 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per diluted share/unit Consolidated net income $ (0.08 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.19 ) $ — Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Less: Gain on sales of operating properties — (0.16 ) (0.05 ) (0.45 ) Add: impairment charges — — — 0.44 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 0.37 0.36 1.50 1.54 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit¹ $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 1.26 $ 1.52 Add: severance charge 0.04 — 0.04 — Add: loss on debt extinguishment — 0.02 — 0.13 FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit² $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.66





1 “FFO of the Operating Partnership" measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership. 2 Per share/unit amounts of components will not necessarily sum to the total due to rounding to the nearest cent.



Funds from Operations (FFO) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. For informational purposes, we have also provided FFO adjusted for loss on debt extinguishment.

From time to time, the Company may report or provide guidance with respect to “FFO as adjusted” which starts with FFO, as defined by NAREIT, and then removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items the Company does not consider to be representative of its core operating results including without limitation, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, the impact on earnings from employee severance, and the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company’s calculation of FFO.



Kite Realty Group Trust

Same Property Net Operating Income

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 %

Change 2020 2019 %

Change Number of properties for the period¹ 82 82 Leased percentage at period end 91.5 % 96.1 % 91.5 % 96.1 % Economic Occupancy percentage² 90.4 % 93.4 % 92.1 % 92.8 % Minimum rent $ 49,116 $ 50,872 $ 199,358 $ 200,824 Tenant recoveries 15,661 15,230 60,652 59,960 Bad debt (2,870 ) (489 ) (12,102 ) (2,087 ) Other income 170 1,177 597 2,111 62,077 66,790 248,505 260,808 Property operating expenses (9,170 ) (9,189 ) (34,325 ) (34,719 ) Real estate taxes (8,961 ) (8,521 ) (34,874 ) (34,119 ) (18,131 ) (17,710 ) (69,199 ) (68,838 ) Same Property NOI $ 43,946 $ 49,080 (10.5 )% $ 179,306 $ 191,970 (6.6 )% Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measure: Net operating income - same properties $ 43,946 $ 49,080 $ 179,306 $ 191,970 Net operating income - non-same activity³ 4,457 5,411 10,082 38,403 Other expense, net (129 ) 148 (357 ) (471 ) General, administrative and other (10,855 ) (7,691 ) (30,840 ) (28,214 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (1,950 ) — (11,572 ) Impairment charges — — — (37,723 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (31,818 ) (30,765 ) (128,648 ) (132,098 ) Interest expense (12,284 ) (12,383 ) (50,399 ) (59,268 ) Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties (159 ) 14,005 4,733 38,971 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 (541 ) (100 ) (532 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,794 ) $ 15,314 $ (16,223 ) $ (534 )





1 Same Property NOI excludes (i) The Corner, Glendale Town Center, and Hamilton Crossing redevelopments, (ii) Eddy Street Commons - Phases II and III developments, (iii) the recently acquired Eastgate Crossing and Nora Plaza, and (iv) office properties. 2 Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period. 3 Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as net operating income from properties not included in the same property pool including properties sold during both periods.



The Company uses same property NOI ("Same Property NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI excludes properties that have not been owned for the full period presented. It also excludes net gains from outlot sales, straight-line rent revenue, lease termination income in excess of lost rent, amortization of lease intangibles and significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. When the Company receives payments in excess of any accounts receivable in exchange for terminating a lease, Same Property NOI will include such excess payments as monthly rent until the earlier of the following: the expiration of 12 months or the start date of a replacement tenant. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned and fully operational for the full quarters presented. The Company believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular periods presented and thus provides a more consistent comparison of our properties. Same Property NOI includes the results of properties that have been owned for the entire current and prior year reporting periods.

NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as alternatives to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance. Our computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs.

When evaluating the properties that are included in the same property pool, the Company has established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the same property pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the same property pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the same property pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely and the Company a) begins recapturing space from tenants or b) the contemplated plan significantly impacts the operations of the property. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded three redevelopment properties from the same property pool that met these criteria and were owned in both comparable periods. In addition, the Company excluded two recently acquired properties from the same property pool.



Kite Realty Group Trust

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Consolidated net loss $ (6,842 ) Adjustments to net income: Depreciation and amortization 31,818 Interest expense 12,284 Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary (200 ) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) 37,060 Adjustments to EBITDA: Unconsolidated EBITDA 352 Gain on sales of operating properties 159 Severance charges 3,253 Other income and expense, net 408 Noncontrolling interest (132 ) Adjusted EBITDA 41,100 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA¹ 164,402 Company Share of Net Debt: Mortgage and other indebtedness $ 1,170,794 Less: Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt² (1,102 ) Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (47,760 ) Plus: Company share of unconsolidated joint venture debt 22,150 Plus: Debt Premium 5,282 Company Share of Net Debt $ 1,149,364 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 7.0x Net Debt to Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA³ 6.8x





1 Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (as shown in the table above) multiplied by four. 2 Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt is calculated based upon the partner's pro-rata ownership of the joint venture, multiplied by the related secured debt balance. 3 Reflects as if Eastgate Crossing was owned for the entire 4th quarter.

The Company defines EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income tax expense of taxable REIT subsidiary. For informational purposes, the Company has also provided Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as EBITDA less (i) EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, (ii) gains on sales of operating properties or impairment charges, (iii) other income and expense, (iv) noncontrolling interest EBITDA and (v) other non-recurring activity or items impacting comparability from period to period. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's share of net debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by us, are not comparable to EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures reported by other REITs that do not define EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures exactly as we do. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Annualized Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of liquidity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because they exclude various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. For informational purposes, the Company has also provided Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted as described above. The Company believes this supplemental information provides a meaningful measure of our operating performance. The Company believes presenting EBITDA and the related measures in this manner allows investors and other interested parties to form a more meaningful assessment of our operating results.

