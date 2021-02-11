Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM ET. Dr. Epstein’s presentation will be featured in the session entitled “Company Spotlights: Novel Approaches to Advance Protein Technologies.”



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.