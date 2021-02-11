Falcon Minerals Corporation Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020
Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon,” or the “Company,” “we,” “our,”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, announces today that Falcon’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2020. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend represents an increase of approximately 15% over the third quarter 2020 dividend. The dividend for the fourth quarter 2020 will be paid on March 8, 2021 to all Class A shareholders of record on February 25, 2021.
About Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.
