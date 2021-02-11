Falcon Minerals Corporation Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon,” or the “Company,” “we,” “our,”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, announces today that Falcon’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2020. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend represents an increase of approximately 15% over the third quarter 2020 dividend. The dividend for the fourth quarter 2020 will be paid on March 8, 2021 to all Class A shareholders of record on February 25, 2021.

