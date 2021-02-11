KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Robert Lewin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:40AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.