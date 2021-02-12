Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Invitation to presentation of results for Q4 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 12.02.2021, 08:30 | 36 | 0 |
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will announce the financial results for Q4 2020 Friday 19 February 2021.
In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread (COVID-19) and in line with recommendations from the authorities to limit physical meetings, the presentation will be held as a webcast.
Norwegian web cast, with a Q&A session, will be held at 08:00 am at www.leroyseafood.com English web cast will be available from 12:00 am on www.leroyseafood.com
Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0