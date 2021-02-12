 

DGAP-News Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 09:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%

12.02.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%

Luxembourg, 12 February 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A., an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products in Africa and Europe, Agri Resources Group S.A. looks back on a successful fiscal year 2020 despite the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the audited figures, consolidated revenue significantly improved year-on-year from EUR 9.8 million to EUR 20.3 million. This was driven in particular from further integration of processing activities into the managed value chains. In line with the positive revenue development, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased from EUR 2.1 million to EUR 2.8 million. After deduction of depreciation and amortization, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR 1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million).

The Group balance sheet total increased from EUR 178.2 million to EUR 189.5 million, while Group equity stood at EUR 151.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 152.1 million). This corresponds to a continued very strong Group equity ratio of 79.8% (31 December 2019: 85.3%).

The audited consolidated financial statements 2020 are available on the company's website at www.agri-resources.com.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair / Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
089/8896906-25
frank.ostermair@better-orange.de / linh.chung@better-orange.de


12.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Agri Resources Group S.A.
8 rue Dicks
L-1417 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: + 33 643 914 794
Internet: www.agri-resources.com
ISIN: XS1413726883
WKN: A183JV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1167866

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1167866  12.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167866&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8% DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8% 12.02.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG prüft künftige Lizenzstrategie und veröffentlicht vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New ASUs to Supply Wanhua Chemical Group in China
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining veröffentlicht Projektupdate zu Schlüsselressource Rude Creek am Yukon
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA
DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE informiert nach Prognoseaussetzung über vorläufige Umsatz- und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. erzielt deutliches Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020 - weiterhin sehr starke Eigenkapitalquote von 79,8 % (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. erzielt deutliches Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020 - weiterhin sehr starke Eigenkapitalquote von 79,8 %
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. stellt Weichen für weiteres Wachstum durch Erweiterung der nachhaltigen Anbauaktivitäten und der Unternehmensstruktur (deutsch)
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. sets course for further growth by expanding sustainable cultivation activities and corporate structure
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. stellt Weichen für weiteres Wachstum durch Erweiterung der nachhaltigen Anbauaktivitäten und der Unternehmensstruktur

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
8
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
31.01.21
259
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
30.01.21
101
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!