Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%



12.02.2021 / 09:00

Luxembourg, 12 February 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A., an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products in Africa and Europe, Agri Resources Group S.A. looks back on a successful fiscal year 2020 despite the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the audited figures, consolidated revenue significantly improved year-on-year from EUR 9.8 million to EUR 20.3 million. This was driven in particular from further integration of processing activities into the managed value chains. In line with the positive revenue development, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased from EUR 2.1 million to EUR 2.8 million. After deduction of depreciation and amortization, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR 1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million).



The Group balance sheet total increased from EUR 178.2 million to EUR 189.5 million, while Group equity stood at EUR 151.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 152.1 million). This corresponds to a continued very strong Group equity ratio of 79.8% (31 December 2019: 85.3%).



The audited consolidated financial statements 2020 are available on the company's website at www.agri-resources.com.



