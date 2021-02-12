DGAP-News Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%
|
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Agri Resources Group S.A. generates significant revenue and earnings growth in fiscal year 2020 - continued very strong equity ratio of 79.8%
12.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Agri Resources Group S.A.
|8 rue Dicks
|L-1417 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+ 33 643 914 794
|Internet:
|www.agri-resources.com
|ISIN:
|XS1413726883
|WKN:
|A183JV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1167866
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1167866 12.02.2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare