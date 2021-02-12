Ameriprise Financial Along with its Employees and Advisors Donated $17.3 Million to Support Communities in 2020

In 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.3 million to help communities in need and combat the unique challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest. Additionally, Ameriprise employees and advisors recorded more than 35,000 volunteer hours in support of hunger relief and community rebuilding, which were in historically high demand amid the environment.

“As we approach the one-year mark of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is hope for brighter days ahead, but as we’re all aware millions of people are struggling,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “The pandemic has disproportionately impacted underserved communities, which is particularly troubling. Despite the challenges 2020 presented, our employees and advisors reacted with compassion and generosity, volunteering their time and resources to help people in need.”