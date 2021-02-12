 

Ameriprise Financial Along with its Employees and Advisors Donated $17.3 Million to Support Communities in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 16:44  |  66   |   |   

In 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.3 million to help communities in need and combat the unique challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest. Additionally, Ameriprise employees and advisors recorded more than 35,000 volunteer hours in support of hunger relief and community rebuilding, which were in historically high demand amid the environment.

“As we approach the one-year mark of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is hope for brighter days ahead, but as we’re all aware millions of people are struggling,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “The pandemic has disproportionately impacted underserved communities, which is particularly troubling. Despite the challenges 2020 presented, our employees and advisors reacted with compassion and generosity, volunteering their time and resources to help people in need.”

The company enhanced its ongoing giving strategy to help families and individuals during a tumultuous year

In addition to Ameriprise’s longstanding support for nonprofits that help meet basic needs and create strong vibrant communities, the company accelerated its corporate donation schedule to immediately help nonprofits provide services, cover cash flow and general operating expenses at the start of the pandemic. In total, the company funded 238 grants focused on helping people meet basic needs like food and shelter, building equitable and vibrant communities, and providing Covid-19 relief. A few highlights include:

  • The company made Covid-19 relief donations totaling $150,000 to nonprofits in communities where it has a large employee presence – the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund, The Robin Hood Relief Fund in New York, Boston Resiliency Fund, Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund in India and City Harvest London.
  • Ameriprise donated more than $400,000 to Feeding America, which included two additional grants to help meet the increased demand on food banks as a record number of people sought out their services. Since 2009, Ameriprise and its volunteers have provided more than 100 million meals and logged nearly 350,000 volunteer hours to hunger-relief organizations across the country.
  • Following the tragic death of George Floyd, the company made a $150,000 donation split equally between Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ), The Minneapolis Foundation Fund for Safe Communities and Twin Cities Rebuild for the Future Fund via The Minneapolis Foundation.

Ameriprise continued its strong tradition of volunteerism despite challenges

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Along with its Employees and Advisors Donated $17.3 Million to Support Communities in 2020 In 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.3 million to help communities in need and combat the unique challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest. Additionally, Ameriprise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Ameriprise Unveils Ultimate Advisor Partnership, With Capabilities and Support to Help Advisors Grow 2.5Xs Faster than Key Competitors
04.02.21
Ameriprise Financial Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Second Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Advisor Joins Ameriprise and Nearly Doubles Assets Within the First Month
27.01.21
Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
27.01.21
Ameriprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
25.01.21
Ameriprise Financial Launches New Ad Campaign: When It Comes to Financial Advice "Even Professionals Need a Professional"
21.01.21
Four Advisors Move to Ameriprise for Digital Financial Planning Capabilities to Enhance Their Client Experience
21.01.21
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Selects Partners for Boston-based FinTech Start-up Accelerator Program
14.01.21
Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call