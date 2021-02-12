Ameriprise Financial Along with its Employees and Advisors Donated $17.3 Million to Support Communities in 2020
In 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.3 million to help communities in need and combat the unique challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest. Additionally, Ameriprise employees and advisors recorded more than 35,000 volunteer hours in support of hunger relief and community rebuilding, which were in historically high demand amid the environment.
“As we approach the one-year mark of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is hope for brighter days ahead, but as we’re all aware millions of people are struggling,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “The pandemic has disproportionately impacted underserved communities, which is particularly troubling. Despite the challenges 2020 presented, our employees and advisors reacted with compassion and generosity, volunteering their time and resources to help people in need.”
The company enhanced its ongoing giving strategy to help families and individuals during a tumultuous year
In addition to Ameriprise’s longstanding support for nonprofits that help meet basic needs and create strong vibrant communities, the company accelerated its corporate donation schedule to immediately help nonprofits provide services, cover cash flow and general operating expenses at the start of the pandemic. In total, the company funded 238 grants focused on helping people meet basic needs like food and shelter, building equitable and vibrant communities, and providing Covid-19 relief. A few highlights include:
- The company made Covid-19 relief donations totaling $150,000 to nonprofits in communities where it has a large employee presence – the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund, The Robin Hood Relief Fund in New York, Boston Resiliency Fund, Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund in India and City Harvest London.
- Ameriprise donated more than $400,000 to Feeding America, which included two additional grants to help meet the increased demand on food banks as a record number of people sought out their services. Since 2009, Ameriprise and its volunteers have provided more than 100 million meals and logged nearly 350,000 volunteer hours to hunger-relief organizations across the country.
- Following the tragic death of George Floyd, the company made a $150,000 donation split equally between Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ), The Minneapolis Foundation Fund for Safe Communities and Twin Cities Rebuild for the Future Fund via The Minneapolis Foundation.
Ameriprise continued its strong tradition of volunteerism despite challenges
