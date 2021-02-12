 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company” or “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 72,500 shares of its common stock as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Of these stock option grants, 12,500 stock option grants have an exercise price $12.60 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’ common stock on January 15, 2021, the date of grant for the stock options; 52,000 stock option grants have an exercise price of $12.67 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’ common stock on January 19, 2021, the date of grant for the stock options; 4,000 stock option grants have an exercise price of $12.65 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’ common stock on February 1, 2021, the date of grant for the stock options; and 4,000 stock option grants will be priced on the closing price of the employee’s future start date, which will be considered the date of grant for the stock options. All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is conducting a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

