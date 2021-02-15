 

Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 06:45  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Robert Karofsky has been appointed sole President UBS Investment Bank, following Piero Novelli’s decision to retire from the banking industry to pursue new opportunities, including non-executive chairman positions and roles in academia teaching finance and business. Novelli will step down as Co-President Investment Bank on 31 March 2021.

Together, Karofsky and Novelli successfully reshaped the Investment Bank, realigning efforts around clients’ evolving needs, focusing resources on opportunities for profitable growth, and reinvesting in the bank’s digital transformation. They also deepened the Investment Bank’s partnership with Global Wealth Management and Asset Management. Under their leadership, the Investment Bank achieved its best fourth-quarter and full year results since 2012, finishing 2020 with an exceptional return on attributed equity of nearly 20%.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Short
Basispreis 14,53€
Hebel 14,63
Ask 0,87
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 12,69€
Hebel 12,73
Ask 1,00
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Karofsky joined UBS in 2014, leading the Equities business globally. In September 2018, Karofsky and Novelli became Co-Presidents Investment Bank. Leveraging his markets experience, Karofsky has led the Investment Bank’s digital transformation.

Novelli re-joined UBS in 2013 and has held a number of executive roles across the Investment Bank. Prior to becoming the Co-President, he was Executive Chairman, Corporate Client Solutions, having previously served as Global Head of Advisory and, before that, Chairman of Global M&A.

Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers: “I want to personally thank Piero for his contributions to reshaping our Investment Bank and successfully co-leading the business, employees and our clients through the pandemic. Our world-class Investment Bank is critical to the success of our Group strategy and I am confident Rob is the right leader to help us achieve our strategic ambitions.”

Notice to investors

This document and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. Refer to UBS’s fourth quarter 2020 report and its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 for additional information. These reports are available at www.ubs.com/investors.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. While these statements represent UBS’s judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS’s expectations. Additional information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished and filings made by UBS with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the first and fourth quarter 2020 reports and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. UBS undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires Regulatory News: Robert Karofsky has been appointed sole President UBS Investment Bank, following Piero Novelli’s decision to retire from the banking industry to pursue new opportunities, including non-executive chairman positions and roles in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: ING verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht - Aktie legt zu
12.02.21
ROUNDUP: ING verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht - Aktie legt zu
10.02.21
UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs
10.02.21
Redemption of UBS Group AG additional tier 1 instrument (ISIN: CH0317921697)
09.02.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI nach richtungslosem Handelstag leicht im Plus
08.02.21
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
05.02.21
USD 6.5 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles
03.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK IM FOKUS: Schwarze Zahlen trotz Corona?
03.02.21
UBS:  Completion of the Share Repurchase Program 2018 - 2021
01.02.21
Institutional Investor sieht UBS weiterhin an der Spitze als „Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year“

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden