 

Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 08:00  |  96   |   |   

  • ADS Offering of $20.1 million in gross proceeds closed on February 12, 2021.
  • Biophytis’s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021.

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (NasdaqCM: BPTS; Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market by way of a capital increase of 12,000,000 new ordinary shares represented by 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares, at an offering price of $16.75 per ADS (the “Offering”).

The gross proceeds to Biophytis from the Offering are approximately $20.1 million (€16.58 million) and the aggregate net proceeds to Biophytis, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, management fee, and other offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $16.35 million (€13.49 million). All of the securities sold in the Offering were offered by Biophytis.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Biophytis has granted H.C. Wainwright & Co. a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS.

Biophytis’ ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol “ALBPS”. Biophytis’ ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol “BPTS”.

Documentation

A registration statement relating to the ADSs sold in the Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 9, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com or on the SEC’s website at SEC.gov.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market ADS Offering of $20.1 million in gross proceeds closed on February 12, 2021.Biophytis’s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021. PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biophytis (NasdaqCM: BPTS; …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Synairgen announces that dosing has commenced with its inhaled interferon beta product in US ...
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Trading Resumption of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Pricing of $20.1 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Approval to List on Nasdaq Capital Market
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Pricing of $20.1 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Approval to List on Nasdaq Capital Market
03.02.21
Biophytis Announces the Start of Patient Recruitment in Brazil and the USA for Part 2 of the Phase 2-3 COVA Trial (“COVA Study”)
03.02.21
Biophytis Announces the Launch of its Proposed Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
20.01.21
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
19.01.21
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
19.01.21
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA study in COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.02.21
1.244
ALBPS.PA (Mkap €2,9 M) Attraktive Pipeline u. Spottbillig