Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (NasdaqCM: BPTS; Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market by way of a capital increase of 12,000,000 new ordinary shares represented by 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares, at an offering price of $16.75 per ADS (the “Offering”).

The gross proceeds to Biophytis from the Offering are approximately $20.1 million (€16.58 million) and the aggregate net proceeds to Biophytis, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, management fee, and other offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $16.35 million (€13.49 million). All of the securities sold in the Offering were offered by Biophytis.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Biophytis has granted H.C. Wainwright & Co. a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS.

Biophytis’ ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol “ALBPS”. Biophytis’ ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol “BPTS”.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs sold in the Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 9, 2021.