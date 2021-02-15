PUBLICATION AND ONLINE PRESENTATION OF SCANFIL’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE

 

SCANFIL PLC’S INVESTOR NEWS                       15 FEBRUARY 2021                     10 a.m.

Scanfil Plc will publish its financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 8 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and the representatives of media may follow the presentation of the financial statements on Thursday, 18 February 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. online.  You can join the webcast https://scanfil.videosync.fi/2020-tulokset. The event is in Finnish.

The presentation will be made by Scanfil’s CEO Petteri Jokitalo. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions concerning the financial statements release by email to minna.oksanen@scanfil.com until 9:00 p.m. on 18 February 2021. It is also possible to ask questions via Chat. Questions will addressed in the end of the presentation.

The financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 will be available at scanfil.com on Thursday 18 February 2021 after the publication at about 8:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at https://scanfil.com/investors after the online presentation. A recording of the presentation of the financial statements release is available on the company’s website later the same day.

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of production units in Europe, Asia and North America.




