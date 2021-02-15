Construction contract in Latvia (a city park and youth house in Kauguri)
SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with Jūrmala City Council for the construction of a city park and youth house in Kauguri, Latvia.
The works include construction of a new youth house and a park with a children’s playground, skatepark, area for ice rink, pond, outdoor gym area, picnic places, basketball court and other sports and recreation facilities.
The value of the contract is approximately EUR 6.7 million. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.
