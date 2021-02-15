General Mills Foodservice Awards $100,000 to Independent Restaurants in 6th Annual Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest
General Mills Foodservice announces the winners in its 2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, an annual contest that celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks, their one-of-a-kind dishes and the vital role they play in our communities. The 20 winners, which include family and neighborhood restaurants, food trucks and caterers from across the country, will each receive $5,000 in cash, marketing support and the chance to be named the “People’s Choice” Grand Prize Winner for an additional $5,000 donation for a local food bank charity.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, General Mills doubled the number of winners, from 10 to 20, for this year’s recipe contest to give more restaurants and food truck operators the opportunity to win much-needed cash as well as paid advertising and other marketing tools to promote their business. Entrants were asked to upload a photo of their recipe using at least one ingredient from General Mills Foodservice’s participating brands and share how they used the product in a creative way or how their dish brings comfort and joy to their patrons during this challenging time.
“This past year has made it even more apparent the special place that independent eateries hold in the heart of their communities, exemplifying the spirit behind the Neighborhood to Nation Contest,” said Kelley Walhof, brand experience assistant manager for General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support. “We are excited to announce this year’s winners, whose creativity and tenacity shine through with these 20 distinctive menu items.”
Walhof adds that the 2020 contest winners (see below) were surprised with the news of their win during Zoom calls with General Mills representatives during the past two weeks. Each of the 20 winners received a “celebration box” featuring a personalized sign and pennant to hang on their wall, a yard sign, an oversized check and a variety of fun marketing materials to promote their win among their customers, staff and community.
2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest Winners
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie
Entrant: Veneé Pawlowski
Greensboro, North Carolina
Recipe: Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls
Madigan’s Pub & Grille
Entrant: Chris Nelson
