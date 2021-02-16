Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 45,659 shares to 33 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 11 February 2021.

The handover date for the shares was 15 February 2021. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 139,307 of its own shares.



Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com