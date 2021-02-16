DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and considerably oversubscribed 16-Feb-2021 / 09:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and considerably oversubscribed

Berlin, 16 February 2021 - Following the expiry of the scope of the subscription period (1 February to 15 February 2021) and subsequent private placement, The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN DE000A2GSVV5) has received subscription applications for all of the 12,000 partial debentures with a total net value of EUR 12,000,000. The issue was substantially oversubscribed. Due to the oversubscription, major shareholders of the company withdrew to a considerable extent from their original subscription registrations so as to further expand the company's investor base.

The fully-placed convertible bond with a volume of EUR 12,000,000.00 carries an annual interest rate of 6%, has a term of three years and is convertible at a price of EUR 3.20 per share. The convertible bond is scheduled for inclusion in the open market segment Quotation Board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 18 February 2021.

The net proceeds achieved are to be used mainly to finance the acquisition of new real estate properties in Germany, and for general corporate purposes.



Important Note

This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale in the United States is permissible only by using a regulation exempting from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities in the United States takes place.

