 

Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of Infinity Works

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 11:14  |  82   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works. The acquisition strengthens and expands the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the UK. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005292/en/

Infinity Works is now part of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

With experience across multiple sectors from retail to financial services and some of the largest digital-led projects in national government, Infinity Works helps some of the country's most recognised brands digitally transform. It provides a range of value-adding services including cloud, data, design and research, mobile, and full-stack engineering. Headquartered in Leeds, Infinity Works has offices across the UK including Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

Founded in 2014, Infinity Works employs approximately 440 highly skilled people including experienced software engineers, data engineers, cloud architects, and cloud certified specialists. Infinity Works has deep relationships with key ecosystem players, including AWS, and is recognised as an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network. Infinity Works is also an award-winning Elite Services Partner with Snowflake, the data cloud platform — the first partner in the UK & Ireland to be awarded this status.

“Acquiring Infinity Works is a significant step in advancing our Accenture Cloud First strategy and capabilities in the UK, and in achieving our purpose to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “The Infinity Works team brings deep cloud and engineering specialization and increases our ability to leverage cloud-native architectures, applications and methods to help clients innovate and operate with speed and flexibility at scale.”

Paul Henshaw, co-founder at Infinity Works, said, “Ever since Infinity Works was founded, we have used cloud-first approaches to help our customers migrate to the cloud and enable them to digitally transform at scale and speed. We are proud of our proven experience of delivering across multiple sectors using a combination of our unique working culture, values, and technical expertise. Accenture's resources and capabilities will enable us to better support our customers' digital projects while providing them with the same exceptional levels of service they've come to expect.”

