inTEST Experiences Strong Growth in its Electric Vehicle Market Penetration

Preferred Supplier Status for EV Manufacturers Further Validates End Market Diversification Strategy

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that it continues to experience strong growth in its automotive and electric vehicle (EV) market penetration. “We are making great strides in this emerging market,” noted Nick Grant, inTEST President and CEO. “inTEST’s Thermal Products Segment’s subsidiary, Ambrell Corporation, continues to make strong contributions to the Company’s diversification strategy, and we see the EV market as one of the early successes in our renewed focus on end markets and applications.”



Ambrell is a leader in the induction heating industry and has become a key partner and supplier for automotive manufacturers and their integrators which produce a broad range of EV models. inTEST has recently been awarded several significant automotive projects in the EV market, with Ambrell equipment installations at EV manufacturing plants in North America and Asia. Ambrell’s EASYHEATTM and EKOHEAT power supplies are used in a variety of EV applications and are renowned for their ability to consistently deliver process heating solutions that are fast, precise, repeatable and safe. In addition, Ambrell is gaining recognition from automotive manufacturers across the globe for its EV consultative services and applications laboratory support provided by Dr. Girish Dahake, Sr. Vice President of Global Applications, and his team of engineers. On the strength of Ambrell’s high quality, dependable power supplies combined with extensive application expertise and support, Ambrell continues to be a preferred supplier for EV manufacturers worldwide.

“We are pleased with the market acceptance and adoption of our technology by leading EV manufacturers,” added Mr. Grant. “This is a high-profile example of inTEST’s strategy to focus on end markets, applications and product development for higher growth opportunities. Ambrell’s reputation for subject matter expertise in EV applications has grown dramatically in recent years, and we are extremely proud to partner with some of the world’s leading OEMs in this automotive sector. To meet the ever-increasing demands for our products and services in the EV arena, Ambrell has recently broadened its product portfolio and we’ve invested heavily in their state-of-the-art applications laboratory and in the expansion of their team of induction heating engineers. In addition, Ambrell recently added a Business Development Manager to drive further penetration in this expanding market. These investments are a testament to our commitment in meeting the rigorous requirements of EV applications.” Mr. Grant concluded, “We’re excited about Ambrell’s important role in future EV projects and we look forward to serving our partners in this new, emerging era of automotive manufacturing.”