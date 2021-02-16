 

'Mighty oaks grow from little acorns' / Varengold Bank publishes its first sustainability report

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - Varengold Bank, a leading financer of European fintechs with its
focus on online lending market places, has published its first sustainability
report. This can be downloaded at
https://www.varengold.de/ueber-varengold/nachhaltigkeit/ . The report has been
produced voluntarily by an interdisciplinary team of Varengold employees and
once again underlines the financial services provider's ambition to make a
strong contribution to environmental protection and society.

'We believe that when it comes to sustainability, there is no 'single' decisive
measure'. Mighty oaks grow from lots of little acorns', says Dr Bernhard
Fuhrmann, member of the Board of Managing Directors of Varengold Bank AG. 'This
report summarises the action we are taking to reconcile financial, social and
environmental interests and shows that we take our responsibility seriously.' As
part of its sustainability initiative, Varengold Bank is concentrating primarily
on environmental and social issues.

Comprehensive measures for greater resource efficiency and protection of the
environment

Varengold Bank's goal is to further reduce its environmental footprint. This
includes measures to improve resource efficiency, such as reducing network
printers, using green electricity and recycled products and supporting regional
suppliers. Maximum subsidies for mobility options, such as public transport
tickets and company bikes allow employees to actively contribute to the
protection of the environment on their way to work and in their free time. In
2019, Varengold Bank began offsetting its CO2 emissions in full and supporting
climate protection projects with its offset proceeds. The Bank is also committed
to more sustainability through initiatives and partnerships. It is an active
member of the Hamburg Environmental Partnership, an initiative launched by the
Hamburg Senate that is committed to corporate environmental protection.

The intention is to incorporate sustainability issues more into the various
customer registration processes going forward. Varengold Bank is preparing an
Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) questionnaire for this purpose which will
have to be completed by potential customers. The aim is to develop an ESG
scoring model based on these data which will allow the financial services
provider to optimise its customer portfolio in terms of ESG factors.

Greater commitment to the common good

The Bank has supported Hamburg-based projects and organisations for several
years through donations of time, money, food and clothing. These include the
Christian children and young people's charity 'The Ark' in Hamburg-Jenfeld which
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Endlich mal was neues von Varengold
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

'Mighty oaks grow from little acorns' / Varengold Bank publishes its first sustainability report Varengold Bank, a leading financer of European fintechs with its focus on online lending market places, has published its first sustainability report. This can be downloaded at https://www.varengold.de/ueber-varengold/nachhaltigkeit/ . The report …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CEO Thierry Bolloré stellt neue globale Strategie für den Autohersteller vor / "Reimagine": Jaguar Land Rover geht in die Zukunft - mit modernem Luxus und unverwechselbarem Design (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Quartale 2020/21
Die Royal Mint feiert 50 Jahre Spaß mit einer neuen Gedenkmünzensammlung mit den Mr. Men ...
ITB Berlin NOW: Touren und Aktivitäten als Motor aus der Krise (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Dividendenvorschlag von EUR 1,50 je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr ...
Spezialchemiekonzern Lanxess: Mehr als eine Milliarde Euro für Übernahmen zur Verfügung
Schwarz Gruppe engagiert sich bei HolyGrail 2.0
Fairness kennt keine Grenzen / Erste faire Schokolade mit fairer Milch feiert zehn Jahre ...
Pflege-Jobs trotz Corona beliebter - Aktuelle KÖNIGSTEINER-Studie zeigt: Während Pfleger und Pflegerinnen im ganzen Land gegen Corona kämpfen, steigt die ...
Beech: Coronahilfen-Verzögerung durch Software ist typisch für Mangel an Programmierern
Titel
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Zweitgrößtes Anbauland für Bioprodukte in Europa stellt bahnbrechende ...
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
Krankenkassen: Harter Wettbewerb um Versicherte - eine überstrahlt alle
SKODA und ABT Sportsline präsentieren limitiertes Sondermodell SCALA EDITION S (FOTO)
Baustellen-Hindernis problemlos überqueren - Fleyg macht's möglich (VIDEO)
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
'Es sind viele kleine Dinge, die Großes entstehen lassen.' / Varengold Bank veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:10 Uhr
518
Endlich mal was neues von Varengold
13.05.20
2
OTS: Varengold Bank AG / Neue strategische Kooperation: Wirecard und ...