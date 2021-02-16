'Mighty oaks grow from little acorns' / Varengold Bank publishes its first sustainability report

Hamburg (ots) - Varengold Bank, a leading financer of European fintechs with its

focus on online lending market places, has published its first sustainability

report. This can be downloaded at

https://www.varengold.de/ueber-varengold/nachhaltigkeit/ . The report has been

produced voluntarily by an interdisciplinary team of Varengold employees and

once again underlines the financial services provider's ambition to make a

strong contribution to environmental protection and society.



'We believe that when it comes to sustainability, there is no 'single' decisive

measure'. Mighty oaks grow from lots of little acorns', says Dr Bernhard

Fuhrmann, member of the Board of Managing Directors of Varengold Bank AG. 'This

report summarises the action we are taking to reconcile financial, social and

environmental interests and shows that we take our responsibility seriously.' As

part of its sustainability initiative, Varengold Bank is concentrating primarily

on environmental and social issues.







environment



Varengold Bank's goal is to further reduce its environmental footprint. This

includes measures to improve resource efficiency, such as reducing network

printers, using green electricity and recycled products and supporting regional

suppliers. Maximum subsidies for mobility options, such as public transport

tickets and company bikes allow employees to actively contribute to the

protection of the environment on their way to work and in their free time. In

2019, Varengold Bank began offsetting its CO2 emissions in full and supporting

climate protection projects with its offset proceeds. The Bank is also committed

to more sustainability through initiatives and partnerships. It is an active

member of the Hamburg Environmental Partnership, an initiative launched by the

Hamburg Senate that is committed to corporate environmental protection.



The intention is to incorporate sustainability issues more into the various

customer registration processes going forward. Varengold Bank is preparing an

Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) questionnaire for this purpose which will

have to be completed by potential customers. The aim is to develop an ESG

scoring model based on these data which will allow the financial services

provider to optimise its customer portfolio in terms of ESG factors.



Greater commitment to the common good



The Bank has supported Hamburg-based projects and organisations for several

years through donations of time, money, food and clothing. These include the

Christian children and young people's charity 'The Ark' in Hamburg-Jenfeld which



