'Mighty oaks grow from little acorns' / Varengold Bank publishes its first sustainability report
Hamburg (ots) - Varengold Bank, a leading financer of European fintechs with its
focus on online lending market places, has published its first sustainability
report. This can be downloaded at
https://www.varengold.de/ueber-varengold/nachhaltigkeit/ . The report has been
produced voluntarily by an interdisciplinary team of Varengold employees and
once again underlines the financial services provider's ambition to make a
strong contribution to environmental protection and society.
'We believe that when it comes to sustainability, there is no 'single' decisive
measure'. Mighty oaks grow from lots of little acorns', says Dr Bernhard
Fuhrmann, member of the Board of Managing Directors of Varengold Bank AG. 'This
report summarises the action we are taking to reconcile financial, social and
environmental interests and shows that we take our responsibility seriously.' As
part of its sustainability initiative, Varengold Bank is concentrating primarily
on environmental and social issues.
Comprehensive measures for greater resource efficiency and protection of the
environment
Varengold Bank's goal is to further reduce its environmental footprint. This
includes measures to improve resource efficiency, such as reducing network
printers, using green electricity and recycled products and supporting regional
suppliers. Maximum subsidies for mobility options, such as public transport
tickets and company bikes allow employees to actively contribute to the
protection of the environment on their way to work and in their free time. In
2019, Varengold Bank began offsetting its CO2 emissions in full and supporting
climate protection projects with its offset proceeds. The Bank is also committed
to more sustainability through initiatives and partnerships. It is an active
member of the Hamburg Environmental Partnership, an initiative launched by the
Hamburg Senate that is committed to corporate environmental protection.
The intention is to incorporate sustainability issues more into the various
customer registration processes going forward. Varengold Bank is preparing an
Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) questionnaire for this purpose which will
have to be completed by potential customers. The aim is to develop an ESG
scoring model based on these data which will allow the financial services
provider to optimise its customer portfolio in terms of ESG factors.
Greater commitment to the common good
The Bank has supported Hamburg-based projects and organisations for several
years through donations of time, money, food and clothing. These include the
Christian children and young people's charity 'The Ark' in Hamburg-Jenfeld which
