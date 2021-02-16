 

Sono-Tek Announces Sale of the 300th Ultrasonic Spray System for Fuel Cell and H2 Electrolyzer Coating Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

MILTON, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the sale of its 300th ultrasonic coating system for manufacturing fuel cells and electrolyzers.

Notably, the 300th machine sale was a large platform electrolyzer coating system, directed at converting environmentally harmful CO2 emissions into a useable fuel source.  The end product produced by Sono-Tek’s customers for this market can help reduce the global carbon footprint by implementing it onto large carbon emitting manufacturing processes, while creating a revenue stream from the fuel byproduct.

When Sono-Tek first started tracking this industry in 2008, the market was just emerging, and the Company quickly realized that the inherent benefits of its proprietary ultrasonic spray coatings provided significant advantages to fuel cell manufacturers in the development of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (“SOFC”), Proton Exchange Membrane (“PEM”) fuel cells, and electrolyzers. Over the years, Sono-Tek’s sales to this market have steadily increased as demand from new and repeat customers increased as coating systems began to be developed for production scale manufacturing rather than primarily R&D, when the industry was first developing. This transition toward machines capable of higher throughput has driven average selling prices from less than $50,000 per unit to an average selling price of well over $150,000 per unit, and fully automated production lines can sell for over $400,000.

The Company further leveraged its growing knowledge and expertise with these coatings to enhance the capabilities of its spray equipment specifically for electrocatalyst spray applications and to expand Sono-Tek’s offerings to include what is now a full line of spray machines and configurations. Recent additions have been the ExactaCoat OP3 and VersiCoat conveyorized enclosure for continuous coating lines, with oversize options and expanded automation features. New features include Sono-Tek’s DuraFlow pump for high flow continuous applications, PEM inverters, and active flow rate monitoring that help support the growing requirements for production fuel cell applications.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sono-Tek Announces Sale of the 300th Ultrasonic Spray System for Fuel Cell and H2 Electrolyzer Coating Applications MILTON, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the sale of its 300th ultrasonic coating system for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin