Sono-Tek Announces Sale of the 300th Ultrasonic Spray System for Fuel Cell and H2 Electrolyzer Coating Applications

Notably, the 300 th machine sale was a large platform electrolyzer coating system, directed at converting environmentally harmful CO2 emissions into a useable fuel source. The end product produced by Sono-Tek’s customers for this market can help reduce the global carbon footprint by implementing it onto large carbon emitting manufacturing processes, while creating a revenue stream from the fuel byproduct.

When Sono-Tek first started tracking this industry in 2008, the market was just emerging, and the Company quickly realized that the inherent benefits of its proprietary ultrasonic spray coatings provided significant advantages to fuel cell manufacturers in the development of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (“SOFC”), Proton Exchange Membrane (“PEM”) fuel cells, and electrolyzers. Over the years, Sono-Tek’s sales to this market have steadily increased as demand from new and repeat customers increased as coating systems began to be developed for production scale manufacturing rather than primarily R&D, when the industry was first developing. This transition toward machines capable of higher throughput has driven average selling prices from less than $50,000 per unit to an average selling price of well over $150,000 per unit, and fully automated production lines can sell for over $400,000.

The Company further leveraged its growing knowledge and expertise with these coatings to enhance the capabilities of its spray equipment specifically for electrocatalyst spray applications and to expand Sono-Tek’s offerings to include what is now a full line of spray machines and configurations. Recent additions have been the ExactaCoat OP3 and VersiCoat conveyorized enclosure for continuous coating lines, with oversize options and expanded automation features. New features include Sono-Tek’s DuraFlow pump for high flow continuous applications, PEM inverters, and active flow rate monitoring that help support the growing requirements for production fuel cell applications.