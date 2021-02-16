 

Bragg Gaming Enters Exciting Twitch Promotion Via Cashmagnet-Operated Mr. Gamble

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bragg has partnered with Mr. Gamble, the rapidly growing online casino affiliate site, through Bragg’s wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, to showcase the provider’s games offering on its site and via its slots channel on Twitch.

Through the partnership, ORYX’s wide and diverse content will be promoted on the leading affiliate’s site and streamed directly to millions of players. 

ORYX offers operators access to more than 10,000 games from more than 100 game providers via its ORYX Hub. It also hosts premium content from its exclusive RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. ORYX, a leading turnkey solution provider with numerous operator partners around the globe, also offers an iGaming platform/PAM, RGS platform, managed sportsbook solution, lottery products, player engagement and data service tools.

Cashmagnet-owned Mr. Gamble is quickly establishing itself as a leading affiliate site and its Twitch slots channel has over 1.2 million views. Twitch is the leading platform for streaming both online and live content. The site has recently seen exceptional growth and now features over 15 million users. Twitch casino stream popularity is growing daily, with thousands of enthusiasts from around the world following established casino streamers on a daily basis. 

"The collaboration with ORYX Gaming will be one of our biggest so far. We are truly impressed by the pace at which they are expanding in the sector,” said Jonas Kyllönen, CMO and Co-Founder of Mr. Gamble. “Not many B2B solution providers are able to offer such a wide range of services for casino operators. I'm very impressed by the number of game providers they can offer. 100+ is a big number and should cater to the needs of even the most demanding casinos.”

“We’re very proud to feature ORYX Gaming on our player-focused online comparison site,” continued Mr. Kyllönen. “We'll be presenting ORYX games on our highly popular Twitch channel as well, where we see thousands of unique iGaming enthusiasts popping by for some online casino slots excitement on a daily basis.”  

“We’re always looking for new ways to promote our games and through this partnership we will be able to directly connect with the players who will give us direct feedback on our titles,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “We’re excited to team up with Mr. Gamble to showcase our offering to its expanding following.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Enters Exciting Twitch Promotion Via Cashmagnet-Operated Mr. Gamble TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bragg has partnered with Mr. Gamble, the rapidly growing online casino affiliate site, through Bragg’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
09.02.21
$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV
05.02.21
Bragg Gaming Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International
04.02.21
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Becomes MerkurXtip’s Exclusive Aggregator Partner in Serbia
01.02.21
Bragg Gaming Supports Google’s Increased Access to Online Gaming
29.01.21
Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
Bragg Gaming Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
27.01.21
Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
26.01.21
Bragg Gaming Provides Corporate Update in Advance of Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???