 

Allo Technology’s Nationwide Open Optical Network Leverages Infinera’s GX Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), announced today the deployment of Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series Compact Modular Platform over Allo’s nationwide open optical network infrastructure.

Allo’s modernized open optical network enables the advancement of technology and connectivity services in Malaysia by providing the infrastructure needed, including tower fiberisation, data center connectivity, and cross-border connectivity to neighboring countries through Allo Carrier Network System (ACNS). Allo supports Malaysia's digital transformation with its expanded offerings, which include connectivity services for residential and business enterprises.

The selection of the GX Series solution supports Allo in addressing the coverage and speed gap issues for fixed broadband services in the country. The open optical networking approach allows Allo to reap the benefits of industry-leading optical technology over a multi-vendor optical line system infrastructure. The network deployment delivers terabit capacity on demand in an easy-to-operate, highly compact form factor. With the GX Series, featuring coherent 600G technology, Allo takes advantage of today’s state-of-the art technology and future-proofs its network with the ability to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability in the future.

“Allo Carrier Network is the superhighway backbone of Malaysia and we rely on innovative, proven technology and solutions to ensure connectivity across the country,” said Muhammad Mohd Yunos, Chief Technology Officer at Allo. “Infinera’s GX Series is the ideal platform to meet our ICT infrastructure needs in an open optical networking environment.”

“As the industry moves to open networking, operators like Allo are able to seamlessly increase network capacity with deployment of best-of-breed coherent solutions over existing optical infrastructure,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “The GX Series is purpose-built for open optical networks, supporting deployment over virtually any optical line system and boasting a flexible and highly compact form factor for space and power savings.”

Contacts:

Infinera Media: 
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com  

Allo Media:
Raja Sazita Binti Raja Ahmed Siffudin
Tel: +6019-3239696
Email: raja_sazita@allo.my

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allo Technology’s Nationwide Open Optical Network Leverages Infinera’s GX Series SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), announced today the deployment of Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Infinera to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021
27.01.21
Softdados Increases Network Capacity to Meet ISP Demand in Brazil with Infinera’s Optical Solutions