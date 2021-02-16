 

Pioneer Natural Resources Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that the Company is rescheduling its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. The earnings release is now scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results and 2021 outlook is now scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to impacts from the harsh winter weather occurring across the State of Texas. Pioneer’s first priority is the safety and wellbeing of its employees in the Permian Basin and in Dallas. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout this week, rolling power outages and winter weather conditions are impacting our employees, operations and office facilities. Rescheduling the release and conference call allows time for our employees to safely return to work and to properly assess the impacts of the extreme weather on field operations.

Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 458-4121 confirmation code 7134307 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through March 22, 2021. To register and access the replay, click here and enter confirmation code 7134307.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.



