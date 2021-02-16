 

Indian River County, Florida Latest Government Agency to Roll Out Everbridge Vaccine Registration Software to Streamline Distribution

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Indian River County in Florida deployed the company’s Vaccine Distribution platform, becoming the latest U.S. county to utilize the software solution to help manage the scheduling, tracking and communications of vaccine administration. Florida residents who are 65 years and older or are frontline healthcare workers can now register via Everbridge’s vaccine distribution software that went live across the county earlier this month following a rapid deployment. Based on the contact information provided during registration, the system will send appointment notifications via call, text and/or email.

Indian River County Latest Government Agency to Roll Out Everbridge Vaccine Registration Software (Photo: Business Wire)

“In the first four hours after registrations opened, more than 5,000 people signed up to be vaccinated,” said county spokesperson Kathleen Keenan. “The easier you make it to enroll, the more people will sign up. No more having to wake up in the early morning to try and get an appointment. We chose Everbridge to streamline the process, and it’s working seamlessly.”

In addition to Indian River’s success, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include Sarasota County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, and other public and private sector organizations.

“From the smallest towns to the largest states, we remain deeply committed to supporting the vaccine distribution efforts of public safety leaders everywhere during these challenging times,” said Erin Edwards, Senior Director of State and Local Government at Everbridge. “Government officials like those in Indian River County, Sarasota County, the state of West Virginia, and others, have taken important steps by rapidly coordinating vaccine scheduling and roll out, providing people with the peace of mind that they are successfully managing this critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In West Virginia, the first statewide deployment of Everbridge’s vaccine scheduling software, the Governor’s office announced that the state has partnered with a major pharmacy chain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and will coordinate distribution through Everbridge.

“We will be pushing lists from our Everbridge system, in conjunction with each county location where those [pharmacies] are,” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines. “Everbridge will allow for us to make those appointments and tell that individual to show up at that specific store for the vaccine.”

