Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past few years have seen plant-based meat and dairy alternatives go from a niche product to a mainstream trend, and finally to a mainstay in the food industry. Now that the average consumer has had the opportunity to try plant-based alternatives, the market has spoken and plant-based foods are taking a much larger role in the food industry in 2021. Plant-based offerings are being added to the lineups of the world's largest food producers, multinational restaurants and cafes, and to important segments like the infant nutrition space. It's clear that the largest players in the food industry like Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), along with innovative plant-based foods companies like Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) see plant-based alternatives as something that is not going away and even as the future of the industry.

Else Nutrition Partners With Major US Retailers