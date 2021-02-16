 

Medigus Leading Life Science and Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Mori Arkin to Join ScoutCam’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 16:05  |  53   |   |   

OMER, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, that Mr. Mori Arkin has been appointed to its board of directors.

On May 18, 2020, Mr. Arkin invested $2 million in ScoutCam through his investment company, Arkin Holdings, and, in connection with the investment, appointed Dr. Irit Yaniv as a ScoutCam’s board member and representative of Arkin Holdings. After carefully observing ScoutCam’s positive momentum over the past several months, including in his capacity as a special advisor to ScoutCam on matters related to intellectual property, Mr. Arkin decided to replace Dr. Yaniv and represent Arkin Holdings on the board himself.

Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of Scoutcam’s board, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Yaniv for her contribution. At the same time, he thanked Mr. Arkin for taking this momentous step of assuming an active role on the board of ScoutCam and thereby demonstrating his belief in ScoutCam and its growing potential.

Mr. Arkin said “My decision to formally join the ScoutCam board reflects my growing belief in this company and its potential, including beyond visualization solutions for the medical industry. ScoutCam, in my mind, has only begun to tap into its vast potential, and that the applications of its technology are limitless, whether in the fields of maintenance and predictive maintenance, a critical pillar of Industry 4.0, aviation and defense, and more. I am excited to take a more active role on the company’s leadership team to help realize this impressive potential.”

Founder and Chairman of Arkin Holdings, Moshe “Mori” Arkin, is one of Israel’s most successful life sciences and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs. A renowned industrialist and generic drug specialist, he founded Arkin Holdings, which owns, among other investments, a healthcare portfolio of $1 billion through various investment arms, with holdings in some 20 companies, many of them Israeli companies, developing pharmaceutical drugs and medical equipment, such as UroGen Pharma, Keros Therapeutics and Novolog. Mori previously grew Agis into a leading pharmaceutical company and sold it to Perrigo in 2005 for $818 million.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Leading Life Science and Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Mori Arkin to Join ScoutCam’s Board of Directors OMER, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), Medigus’ subsidiary and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Medigus: Charging Robotics Ltd. Initiates Development of its Robotic Wireless Charging Pad for Electric Vehicles
11.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Signed Agreement to Purchase Leading Fitness Toys Brand in its Category on Amazon Marketplace for $4 Million
09.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New Brands
19.01.21
Medigus Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option