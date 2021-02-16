 

eWorld Companies, Inc., Parent of Angelini Trading Company, Is Fully Current with All Statutory Requirements

Escondido, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire --Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO of eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) announced today that the company has remitted $58,800 in fees along with an updated list of officers and directors and is fully current with all statuatory requirements of the state of Nevada, where the corporation is registered. Mr. Gallardo Wagner went on to explain that the remittance was required by the Nevada SOS to settle administrative expenses related to last year’s change of corporate ownership and is a necessary step toward achieving full Current Information status on OTC Markets, which the company expects to complete very soon. Nevada state information about the company can be found at https://esos.nv.gov/EntitySearch/BusinessInformation.

Mirek Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, added, “We are very pleased about this announcement. We have been working diligently to establish a solid foothold for our wines in the U.S. marketplace and the completion of these requirements will allow us to access additional resources and grow at a faster pace.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO
8586349905
contact@ewrcinc.com




