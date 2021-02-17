 

DGAP-News Villeroy & Boch AG: 2020 financial year: Consolidated revenue of € 800.9 million, down only -3.9 % on previous year despite COVID-19 pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 10:00  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Villeroy & Boch AG: 2020 financial year: Consolidated revenue of € 800.9 million, down only -3.9 % on previous year despite COVID-19 pandemic

17.02.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated revenue: € 800.9 million
The Villeroy & Boch Group generated revenue of € 800.9 million in the 2020 financial year, down by € 32.4 million or 3.9 % on the previous year on account of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a constant currency basis, this revenue decline amounts to 3.2 %. The second quarter of 2020 in particular was hit very hard by the pandemic, with revenue declining by 19.0 %. Thanks to the strong revenue performance in the second half of the year, the revenue shortfall from the first half of the year was reduced from -13.4 % to -3.9 %.

Operating consolidated EBIT: € 49.7 million
Operating EBIT was stable year-on-year at € 49.7 million thanks to high revenue in the second half of the year and strict cost management (previous year: € 49.5 million).

Group result: € 22.9 million
The Group result for the previous year (€ 79.4 million) also includes the non-recurring income from the real estate sale in Luxembourg. The difference between the result of the 2020 financial year of € 22.9 million and the prior-year figure is mainly due to this non-recurring income.

Return on net operating assets: 14.7 %
The Group's return on net operating assets increased by 0.7 percentage points to 14.7 % as at the end of 2020. In addition to active working capital management, which is mainly reflected in trade receivables and inventories, this was also due to a slight increase in the operating result.

Development in the divisions

The Bathroom and Wellness Division generated revenue of € 539.1 million in the 2020 financial year, down by € 14.9 million or 2.7 % on the previous year. The revenue deficit from the first half of the year (-9.7 %) was compensated by the good revenue performance in the second half of the year. Revenue was even increased in some countries such as Sweden (9.6 %) and Germany (8.1 %). In particular, the positive revenue development in Germany was thanks to strong growth in conventional wholesale (+7.6 %) and e-commerce business (+31.3 %). Both channels benefited from a boom triggered by the pandemic and the trend towards home renovation.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Villeroy & Boch AG: 2020 financial year: Consolidated revenue of € 800.9 million, down only -3.9 % on previous year despite COVID-19 pandemic DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Villeroy & Boch AG: 2020 financial year: Consolidated revenue of € 800.9 million, down only -3.9 % on previous year despite COVID-19 pandemic 17.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung an institutionelle ...
DGAP-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft english
DGAP-News: Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin - Substantial growth momentum in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate steigert Umsatz 2020 deutlich und verbessert Nettoergebnis
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Konzernumsatz von Villeroy & Boch trotz Corona-Pandemie nur noch 3,9 % unter Vorjahr (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Konzernumsatz von Villeroy & Boch trotz Corona-Pandemie nur noch 3,9 % unter Vorjahr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:54 Uhr
644
Villeroy - wann, wenn nicht jetzt