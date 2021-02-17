iTeos to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com . An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the virtual 10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, inupadenant, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, in the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. Inupadenant is being investigated in an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity was observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also selected to engage the Fc gamma receptor and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was initiated in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

