HempFusion CBD to be the Exclusive Supplier for Clinical Trial at Mount Sinai Medical Hospital, New York

The clinical trial, comprised of two studies, is being conducted by Dr. David Harnick , a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist and Assistant Professor in Medicine and Cardiology at Mount Sinai, and is one of the first of its kind in the area of CBD’s effect on targeted cardiology markers. Dr. Harnick has constructed this long-term clinical trial to collect data that will assist in a deeper understanding of CBD’s effect on the body. He has chosen HempFusion for its rigors in regulatory standards, toxicology studies for safety and quality control adherence. The randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial is expected to begin in March 2021.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that Mount Sinai Medical Hospital, New York City, has selected HempFusion CBD to be used as the exclusive brand and the sole supplier in a six-month clinical trial.

“Studying the potential effects that CBD may have on cardiology markers may potentially unlock some of the scientific mysteries that exist today,” commented Dr. Harnick. “We know that there is evidence that CBD may have beneficial effects on the body, but the exact scope of those effects remains to be determined. There have been no published randomized prospective controlled trials evaluating the effects of CBD on these cardiac markers, so this research may prove to be groundbreaking,” continued Dr. Harnick.

“This is the second clinical trial HempFusion is proudly participating in,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to furthering research in the area of hemp-derived CBD and this study at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City is a significant expansion of our efforts that reinforces our continued focus on the safe and effective use of hemp-derived CBD products,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

Additionally, HempFusion is pleased to report its CBD products are also part of the groundbreaking ValidCare Human Observational liver and male reproductive toxicology studies, exploring the effect of CBD on liver enzymes. In response to the FDA’s request for science-based data to help determine the regulatory pathways for hemp-derived CBD products, this industry-wide study measures CBD’s effects on the liver among healthy adults, with results expected in the coming weeks from the 1-year of planning and execution related to what many are considering the largest Human Observational liver and male reproductive toxicology studies done to date.