Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April, and May 2021
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April, and May 2021.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
March
|
3/24/2021
|
3/23/2021
|
4/1/2021
|
April
|
4/23/2021
|
4/22/2021
|
5/3/2021
|
May
|
5/21/2021
|
5/20/2021
|
6/1/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
TYPE
|
Change from Previous Distribution
|
PAI
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04650
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
April
|
$0.04650
|
|
Income
|
|
May
|
Wertpapier
