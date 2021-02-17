Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.375 Percent Notes Due 2021

The Notes will be redeemed on February 22, 2021, at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed and accrued but unpaid interest on those Notes to such Redemption Date, and any make-whole amount. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services today announced its call for redemption of all of its outstanding 3.375 percent Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 724479 AK6). The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated February 14, 2005, between the Company, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to Citibank, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented and amended.

As trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon will deliver a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes.

