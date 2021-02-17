Citrix Tops Among Cybersecurity Solutions

“2020 was an unprecedented year of cybersecurity challenges, with a rapid rise in remote working causing a massive acceleration in cybercrime,” says Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights CEO and Founder. “Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards are designed to recognize innovative cybersecurity providers like Citrix that have developed powerful solutions to keep businesses safe against increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.”

Expert Insights awards are chosen through an evaluation process involving Expert Insights’ editorial content team, and technical experts with decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry.

Citrix Endpoint Management was recognized in the Best-Of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) category, which includes the top vendors that enable organizations to centrally monitor and manage all of the endpoints connected to their network, including client and mobile devices. And Citrix Gateway was named among the Best-Of Enterprise VPNs category, which includes the top vendors that offer a business-grade virtual private network.

Vendors were awarded based on technical features, ease-of-use, market presence and by verified customer ratings on Expert Insights.

Together with Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management and Citrix Gateway enable companies to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

“The rapid move to the cloud and remote work are creating dynamic work environments that promise to drive new levels of productivity and innovation. But they have also opened the door to a host of new security and reliability concerns and sparked a significant increase in cyberattacks,” said Fermin Serna, Chief Information Security Officer, Citrix. “We are pleased to be recognized by Expert Insights as a leading cybersecurity provider and will maintain our focus on delivering digital workspace solutions that modern enterprises can use to drive an intelligent approach to workspace security that keeps their employees and information safe.”